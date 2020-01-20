On January 20, 2020, at approximately 6:00 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on westbound US30 near milepost 451, in Bear Lake County, four miles west of the Idaho/Wyoming border.
Mary Hernandez, 60, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was driving westbound on US30 in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Hernandez drove across the center median into the eastbound lanes of travel where she struck a commercial Semi pulling double trailers. The Semi was driven by James Leach, 57, of McCammon, Idaho. Leach was wearing a seatbelt, Hernandez was not.
Hernandez was transported by ground ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial hospital in Montpelier, ID.
US30 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.