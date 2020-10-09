POCATELLO — A car colliding with a power pole in the Gate City area resulted in over 1,300 Idaho Power customers on the city's west side losing electricity for several hours Friday morning.
The outage occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday and was restored around 4:17 a.m. Friday, Idaho Power told the Idaho State Journal on Friday afternoon.
Many homes in the region near the City Creek trailhead as well as the Johnny Creek area were affected.
Idaho Power could not provide an exact location of the power pole that the car struck, but said the pole was equipped with a switching device.
In total, 1324 Idaho Power customers were affected.
In the event of future outages, Idaho Power has an interactive outage map on its website, available by visiting idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages/map.
Idaho Power customers are also encouraged to call and report outages to assist in restoring electricity as soon as possible. Customers located outside of the Treasure Valley can call 1-800-488-6151 to report an outage.