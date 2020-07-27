On Monday, July 27, 2020, at 6:23 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a non-injury crash northbound on I-15 at mile marker 53, south of Inkom.
Mark W. Romriell, 58, of Pocatello, was driving northbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a 2018 Palomino Camping Trailer. The trailer fishtailed, jackknifed, and overturned blocking the northbound right lane.
Romriell and his passenger, Earline A. Romriell, 63, of Pocatello, were both wearing seatbelts.
The northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for two hours.