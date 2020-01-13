BOISE — Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, has honored a Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member who became the first female F-35B jet pilot by entering her accomplishments into the Congressional Record.
Crapo submitted the Congressional Record Statement, honoring U.S. Marine Capt. Anneliese Satz, of Boise, on Sept. 9.
Crapo recently awarded the statement to Satz when she returned to Idaho for a holiday visit.
The statement reads as follows: “I congratulate U.S. Marine Captain Anneliese Satz, of Boise, Idaho, on her many achievements, including being the first woman to fly the F-35 fighter jet for the U.S. Marine Corps. Above all, I thank Captain Satz for her service to our nation.
“In June, Captain Satz became the first female Marine to complete the F-35B Basic Course. Before she joined the Marines, she earned her commercial pilots license flying helicopters. I understand Captain Satz has been assigned to her first operational unit: the 'Green Knights' of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 in Iwakuni, Japan. ... Thank you, Anneliese, for your service to our country and for your hard work and great leadership. Your preparation and diligence are commendable. You are showing young Americans, and adults alike, through your example of dedication and proficiency that high goals are achievable.”
A spokeswoman for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes confirmed Satz has family living at the Fort Hall Hall Indian Reservation in Southeast Idaho.