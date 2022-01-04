NAMPA — With the omicron variant making its way into public life at a rapid rate, more people are getting tested for COVID-19 — and local primary care clinics are trying to keep up.
Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman said the number of tests performed at Primary Health on Monday was the second most COVID tests administered in the company’s history. The highest total was recorded on Sept. 7, 2021 — right before Idaho went into statewide crisis standards of care. Currently, the testing positivity rate at Primary Health is nearly 27%, Peterman said.
“Understand that primary care clinics are overrun today, right now,” Peterman said.
The omicron variant spreads more easily than other variants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts expect that those with omicron can spread the virus to others even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms, the CDC said on its website.
The Associated Press recently reported that vaccines offer strong protection from serious illness, even if they don’t always prevent a mild infection. Additionally, omicron doesn’t appear to be as deadly as some earlier variants, the AP reported.
Regardless, it is spreading and demand for COVID testing more than doubled since four weeks prior, according to Primary Health spokeswoman Chryssa Rich.
Peterman said that 38 Primary Health employees are out of office with COVID, COVID symptoms or waiting for test results. The demand for testing combined with the staffing shortage is a huge burden. Hospitals may not be at capacity yet, he said, but primary care clinics are overwhelmed.
“Right now, we need everyone to wear their masks,” Peterman said. He warned that this is the beginning of another major surge.
“We are approaching those same numbers as Sept. 7, 2021. That should scare everyone,” he said.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center has had COVID-positive patients nearly double since Dec. 27, when the testing positivity rate was around 10%. On Monday, that number increased to 20.6%, according to Saint Alphonsus spokesman Mark Snider.
St. Luke's Health System spokeswoman Christine Myron added that the healthcare provider expects to see hospitalizations to climb as well.
"In the last couple of weeks, we have seen an increase in testing demand. It has nearly doubled since the Christmas holiday," she said. "We have seen the biggest increase in demand from Sun Valley where we have worked to increase testing capacity to help meet the demand."
Due to the demand for testing, COVID self-testing kits and appointments are scarce.
According to the state department of health and welfare, Idaho does not have further plans to distribute more tests at the state level. Previously, residents were able to have a kit mailed to them by calling 2-1-1, but due to the large spike in demand at the end of 2021, there are no more tests available by mail.
Self-test kits are also few and far between. Cristian Corza, a Boise resident, said he had to drive to multiple Walgreens until he found the last box at a store in Meridian.
Walgreens appointments differ, as well as CVS. Available appointments for scheduling a COVID test on Walgreens’ website only appear two days in advance, meaning someone may have to wait up to four days to see results.
Primary Health locations offer both rapid tests and 24 to 48 hour tests. St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus locations are administering COVID tests, as well as local pharmacies.