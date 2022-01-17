POCATELLO — Hundreds of people across the state, including a handful in Pocatello, volunteered at the Idaho Foodbank on Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. and participate in the annual National Day of Service.
Several groups had been scheduled to volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank’s Pocatello branch throughout the day on Monday, but the Foodbank didn’t get its typical showing of volunteers looking to spend their day off of work volunteering.
One group of about a dozen volunteers came to the Foodbank on Monday to help build backpacks set to be distributed to students across 16 counties in Idaho. All other expected groups backed out of volunteering because of COVID-19.
“We always look forward to MLK Day. There’s always so much energy and it’s a lot of fun,” said Jonna Behm of the local Idaho Foodbank. “It’s so unfortunate that everyone is getting sick.”
For the Foodbank, which relies heavily on volunteers, the National Day of Service usually makes a real difference in how many people it can help. But the pandemic is complicating that this year.
“Volunteers really are the backbone of the Foodbank,” said Kia Shaw, the Idaho Foodbank’s eastern Idaho branch manager. “Last fiscal year alone across the state, it would have taken 25 full-time employees to do the work that our volunteers accomplished. They just do so much work for us, and they really want to. They really care and want to take care of their communities.”
The backpacks that the volunteers who came out built for kids in need carry two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, snacks and drinks. Shaw said hundreds of backpacks were expected to be stuffed in one day on Monday, but with volunteer cancellations, that number was likely to be smaller.
“We have about 70 different schools that we work with throughout our 16 counties that we serve,” Shaw said, adding that despite this year’s difficulties, the Foodbank “really can’t say thank you to our volunteers enough” for helping to make that possible during the public sessions that do see volunteers.
The groups that were scheduled to volunteer at the Foodbank on Monday ranged from unorganized groups of Pocatello area residents to Idaho State University fraternity members, as well as religious and charity groups.
The shifts would have been limited to 20 volunteers each because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Shaw said she thought they would’ve been able to knock out quite a few backpacks despite pandemic-driven limitations.
“For us, (the day of service) is just a day of encouraging folks who want to come in and serve and give back to the communities to do that,” Shaw said. “This is a really easy way for people to do it. We’re grateful when people can come help.”
Volunteering at the Foodbank is just one way Pocatello had hoped to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the National Day of Service on Monday.
During a typical year, Idaho State University would have hosted a march across the ISU campus in remembrance of King, but a march was not scheduled this year because of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 infections.
Instead of the march, ISU hosted a virtual presentation on Monday with Henry Evans, associate director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion, and keynote speaker Kaia Rhodes. The university also scheduled Kenneth Monroe, president of the Pocatello chapter of the NAACP, to speak on Zoom on Thursday, and is encouraging students and community members to donate items to the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center from Monday to Jan. 28.
Stuart Summers, a spokesperson for ISU, said the staff and students who organize the march decided to plan a virtual event this year. But Summers said the university looks forward to holding the march next year.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in the virtual program on the university’s YouTube channel that Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day to reflect on the “strides that have been made over time” while realizing “there is still much work to do.”
”Today, we still witness some of the pervasive and reprehensible racial injustices that emerged in this country so many years ago,” Satterlee said. “We all must choose not to shy away from the injustices that take place in our society, whether it be nationally, locally or within our own families. We must all meet each of these challenges head-on because this is where the change starts.”