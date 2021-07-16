The COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.
Such is certainly the case in the Gem State, which has seen a more than 150 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the last week, jumping from 83 new cases on July 5 to 211 new cases reported on Monday. On Thursday, Idaho had another 206 new cases. And while the state had only confirmed nine cases of the highly contagious delta strain of COVID-19 as of Friday, state public health experts suggest that number will go up as the depth of genome sampling increases.
"The reason we're watching these variants so closely is they have been demonstrated in other communities to pass 50 percent more efficiently at a minimum and they are causing more serious disease," Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said, adding that the delta variant is already prevalent in surrounding states.
In Southeast Idaho, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased nearly 175 percent between July 6 and July 12, increasing from 15 to 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
The number of active cases in the district, which had dipped down to the high teens, had climbed back up to 82 cases as of Friday, Mann said.
Mann said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region of the health district has likely increased following gatherings linked to Fourth of July celebrations.
“Our cases are creeping up,” Mann said. “In our district last week, we had 41 new cases and that is definitely up. It’s essentially more than double. On Monday, there were 18 new cases and that is definitely more than what we have been seeing on a daily basis, which brings our active number of COVID-19 cases to 48 and our total case count to 17,325 cases.”
Mann said local data also provides strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. As of Friday, only 27 of the district's 63,503 fully vaccinated people had contracted the virus, Mann said. None of them have been hospitalized.
"Protect yourself, protect the people around you and protect the community and get vaccinated," Mann said, encouraging people to contact her office or their health care providers with questions.
Johns Hopkins University data suggests confirmed infections at the national level climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23. All but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks. In addition to Fourth of July gatherings contributing to increased positive cases, the Associated Press says at the same time, parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance, while the highly contagious mutant version of the coronavirus that was first detected in India is accounting for an ever-larger share of infections.
In Idaho, 48.4 percent of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 44.9 percent have been completely vaccinated. In Southeast Idaho, Mann says vaccine rates have continued to stall out for the last several weeks, aside from small increases in Bannock, Butte and Caribou counties. About 43 percent of Southeast Idaho residents have been vaccinated with highs of 48 percent in both Bannock and Power counties.
“Some of our counties have been at the same vaccination level for weeks now, which is a little bit discouraging when we look at this delta variant,” Mann said. “When we look at the states around us — Utah, Wyoming, Montana and even California — the delta variant has become the dominant strain. It does seem to spread more easily and cause more illness than the original strain we saw at the onset of the pandemic.”
Nationally, 55.6 percent of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri, 45.9 percent; Arkansas, 43 percent; Nevada, 50.9 percent; Louisiana, 39.2 percent; and Utah, 49.5 percent.
“The increases in Wyoming, Montana and Utah are concerning because there is so much back and forth in terms of travel into and out of Idaho,” Mann said. “It’s something that we are definitely keeping our eye on.”
Since February, the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has been ramping up efforts in a multitude of ways to increase sequencing capacity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 infections. These sequencing efforts will help the state in identifying variants of the virus, including the delta strain, of which there have been six such cases identified in the state, says Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Lab Director Dr. Christopher Ball.
“We have been standing up our SARS-CoV-2 whole genome sequencing capacity both here at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories and working with several partners, both in state and out of state,” Ball said. “We have been steadily building capacity and receiving samples from clinical laboratories around the state and sequencing those.”
Ball said early on into the pandemic the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories was interested in primarily looking for instances of variance concern or variance of interest and so the request from clinical laboratories was for samples that may meet that criteria. However, as the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories capacity to sequence has increased, the lab has now started requesting all samples with a CT value of 30 or less. A CT (cycle threshold) value is the threshold in which a positive test result can be located.
“We are trying to find a better depth of sampling from around the state,” Ball said. “What you'll see with the delta variant is the reasons why we are not seeing as much of it in Idaho compared to our HHS region 10 sites, say Alaska, Washington and Oregon, I think it's more a depth of sampling issue as opposed to whether or not it’s actually here. We have identified six versions of the delta strain in the state and I think as we continue to get an increasing number of samples I am expecting that we will see increasing numbers of the delta variant to be more in line with what we are seeing regionally.”
COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for children under 12 years old, and Mann said it's probable that the next school year will start before that happens. She's heard vaccines may not be available for the age group until mid-fall.
In most local schools, Mann said masks will be optional. She encourages all children who have not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks in the classroom.
“We all want life back to normal,” Mann said. “This pandemic has not dropped completely off the radar and we need to continue to be vigilant.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.