The rise of COVID-19 infections in the Idaho Falls area is leading to increased demand for testing, and hundreds of people at testing centers are leading to long lines and wait times.
“We are seeing a high demand for testing at all of our locations,” said Lori Leask, manager of Express Lab. “We have seen other surges when delta hit, but nothing this high.”
Hundreds of cars were lined up for drive-thru testing at Express Lab on Monday. Leask said she was expecting more than 700 cars to show up for a COVID-19 test in the drive-thru, far exceeding what the lab previously had seen.
Leask said several urgent cares in the region are running out of testing supplies and referring patients to Express Lab.
“A lot of people that are coming through the line here have tried other places and other options but nobody has testing supplies,” Leask said.
Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, located in Idaho Falls, announced Saturday on Facebook it is unable to do outpatient COVID-19 testing because of extremely high patient volumes.
“There is a high demand for COVID tests right now,” said Emily Chantry, director of marketing and outreach at Just 4 Kids Urgent Care. “They’re kind of difficult to get and there’s a lot of people who want to be tested. Chantry said both Just 4 Kids clinics in Idaho Falls and in Pocatello are currently unable to do outpatient testing.The surge of COVID-19 cases is unprecedented in this area. On Jan. 7, Eastern Idaho Public Health urged local residents to take caution in a news release because a day earlier, the health district recorded its single-day high in new cases at 433. On Wednesday, the health district saw a new high with 730 new daily cases reported. Each day from Tuesday through Friday last week saw more cases than any single day in all of 2021. Tuesday saw 518 new cases. Thursday saw 680 and Friday saw 466.
The highest single-day count for new cases in the region in 2021 was 195, a figure that was reached twice — Sept. 23 and Nov. 3.
Leask said she believes most of the new cases are the omicron variant of COVID-19. The omicron variant currently causes less severe illness and hospitals are not seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 inpatients, the health district release said. However, the health district is concerned hospitalizations may increase, as they tend to lag case numbers, sometimes up to several weeks.
“Case numbers are likely much higher than officially reported due to people not getting tested for a variety of reasons including personal choice, lack of availability of rapid testing supplies, and the underreporting of positive results from at-home tests,” the release said.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health kept its testing site located at 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello open due to increased demand for COVID-19 tests on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several school districts in Idaho were closed Friday due to high case rates among staff including Bonneville Joint School District 93, Madison School District 321, Jefferson School District 251 and the Caldwell School District in western Idaho.