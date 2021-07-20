POCATELLO — The Bannock County driver’s license division on South Fifth Avenue will remain closed for about the next two weeks after 75 percent of its full-time employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu says he made the decision to close the driver’s license department around 2 p.m. Tuesday after three of four full-time employees of the division tested positive for COVID-19 and the fourth began showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, adding that the department will remain closed until at least Aug. 2.
Manu said the symptomatic full-time employee is currently in the process of getting tested for COVID-19 and he encouraged the other two part-time employees in that division to get tested as well.
“Because of the volume of customers (the driver’s license division) gets daily, hourly and every minute, there is an inability to provide that service for the driver’s license office,” Manu said. "We have other staff members being tested to see how widespread it is in that division, but as it stands now there is not enough staffing to continue providing that service.”
Additionally, Manu said that because the primary function of the driver’s license office involves employees directly interacting with members of the public — handing documents back and forth and engaging in verbal conversations within a close proximity in an enclosed area — closing the driver’s license department was done as a precautionary measure for the public.
“Because of the job that they do and the interaction that they have with the public, this is a public safety concern,” Manu said. “Knowing that we have employees that are positive for COVID-19 and that they exchange regularly during their duties with the public, it is problematic in my eyes to put the public at risk.”
Manu could not comment on the origin of the outbreak within the driver’s license division, but said plexiglass partitions are installed at the driver’s license division building and all Bannock County Sheriff’s Office staff members, including those within the driver’s license, sheriff’s office and Bannock County Jail have been encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s unclear if any of the driver’s license division employees that tested positive for the virus were previously vaccinated.
With the closure of the Bannock County driver’s license division, Manu noted that all phone calls to that office will not be answered until at least Aug. 2, because no staff member will be in the office to answer the phones.
Manu said it would be premature to consider implementing any mask-mandate within the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office departments or buildings, but did confirm the COVID-19 outbreak was confined to the driver’s license division and no other employees are showing any symptoms consistent with the virus or tested positive.
“I don’t know, maybe this is just a freak thing that just happened in that department,” Manu said. “I’m not an expert, but I will take precautions in an area that I can control. … Who knows, this could have been the general public that brought this in because of the nature of the job.”
Any person who has a driver’s license that is expired or set to expire now and between Aug. 2 is encouraged to visit a driver’s license office in a neighboring county to complete their renewal processes, Manu said.
“This is definitely something beyond our control,” Manu said. “In speaking to the employees, they are upset that we have to take this measure, especially the division leader who is upset that she has to shut down her service to the public.”