Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as a third death caused by the pandemic.
Of the new local cases, the department confirmed 15 in Bannock County, three in Bingham County, three in Franklin County and one in Power County. The local fatality involved a Bingham County man in his 90s. He had been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.
"My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving," Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said in a press release. "Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe."
Counting the new cases, the region now has 442 confirmed and probable cases, with 300 patients having already recovered.
Statewide, officials reported 619 confirmed and probable cases on Friday, bringing Idaho's total to 13,752 cases and 118 deaths.
Rising case numbers have led many Idaho communities to enact or consider policies requiring people to wear face masks in public. Teton County has become the first East Idaho county to implement such a policy.
Teton County's order, which was approved by Eastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday night, also prohibits large gatherings within the county.
The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until regional officials choose to either repeal it, amend it or replace it with another order or public guidance. People who violate the order can be charged with a misdemeanor offense, which carries up to $300 in fines, six months in jail or both. The Teton County cities of Driggs and Victor had previously mandated face masks.
East Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said in 14 days, the incubation period for COVID-19, the board will reevaluate Teton’s mandates. If it drops below the 10 active cases per 10,000 people threshold, the board may reconsider, she said. If not, the mandates will stay in place.
“We need to give it time to do the job it’s intended to do, which is to slow the spread of the disease and bring the rate down,” Rackow said.
The restriction on social gatherings applies to groups of 150 or more — public or private — offering no exceptions.
Also on Friday, Idaho's Shoshone-Bannock and Nez Perce tribes both received funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help tribal residents cope with the pandemic.
HUD awarded more than $!7 million in CARES Act Indian Community Block Grant funding.
The Fort Hall Housing Authority received $900,000 to purchase 10 tiny homes to alleviate overcrowding and provide temporary lodging for families to quarantine. The Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai received about $900,000 to purchase and install two steel buildings, where food and supplies can be stored and social service departments can be expanded. The Nez Perce Tribe also intends to buy two tiny homes for members.