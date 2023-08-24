BOISE — The State Board of Education says it’s just asking for “a level playing field” in its case against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who is suing over an alleged public meetings law violation; Labrador’s office is arguing the field has already been leveled.
Ada County Fourth District Judge Jason Scott heard arguments on the board’s motion to disqualify Labrador from prosecuting the case. He said he is taking the issue under advisement and would return within about a week with a decision.
Labrador is suing the board, which also serves as the University of Idaho’s board of regents, over an executive session held in regards to UI’s negotiations to purchase the University of Phoenix, which the board allowed to move forward at its May 18 meeting. The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit June 20 alleging that the closed meetings ahead of the vote violated Idaho’s Open Meetings Law.
Attorney Trudy Fouser, representing the State Board of Education, argued in court Thursday that Labrador and his office should not be allowed to prosecute the case because an employee of his office advised the board that the executive session was legal and because Labrador and Solicitor General Theo Wold sought “confidential” information from the board’s executive director before notifying of the office’s intention to sue.
“The defendant deserves to have someone prosecuting it who does not have the benefit of confidential information,” she said. “Every client in our civil system deserves that. That’s the problem here.”
Fouser asked the judge to require Labrador to appoint a special prosecutor to pursue further litigation in the case.
Timothy Longfield of the attorney general’s office argued that if there was a conflict, it has already been remedied by the State Board of Education finding a lawyer outside the office to represent it in court proceedings.
“Any harm that they could have suffered, I don’t know what harm that could be, but any harm has been alleviated,” he said.
Longfield also argued that nothing in the phone call with board of education Executive Director Matt Freeman has been used in litigation and that the defense had provided no proof that what was discussed was confidential. He said all the allegations against the board are based on publicly available information.
The sides also disagreed on whether a recent decision in another court case involving the attorney general’s office applied.
Earlier this month, Ada County District Judge Lynn Norton ruled that Labrador may oversee an investigation into a Department of Health and Welfare grant program but must appoint a special counsel to pursue civil subpoenas from department employees, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
Fouser argued this case was substantially similar and Norton ruled that the office had a specific conflict that precluded it from looking into that particular issue.
Longfield said the office’s obligation to defend the state’s boards and agencies does not preclude it from its duty to enforce Idaho’s laws, such as the Open Meetings Law.
The judge said he was less concerned about the fact that the deputy attorney general assigned to the board had given the advice that the office is now suing over and more concerned about the contents of the phone call between Labrador and the board’s executive director.
In Freeman’s declaration to the court, he wrote that just hours before the lawsuit was filed, he said he spoke to Labrador, Wold, and the board’s deputy attorney general Jenifer Marcus about the executive sessions leading up to the University of Phoenix vote.
“Because Attorney General Labrador is or was the attorney for the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho on this matter, and because deputy attorney general Jenifer Marcus had attended the meetings and assisted with drafting the agenda for the May 18, 2023, meeting, I shared information openly and candidly with Attorney General Labrador,” he wrote.
He said that at the end of the conversation, he was told the office would file a complaint.
“You cannot obtain confidential information and then sue the client,” Fouser said.
She argues it violated the lawyers’ professional code of conduct.
Scott had agreed to expedite these proceedings in granting the motion for a speedy hearing, because the University of Idaho is still pursuing a purchase of the online higher education institution. Because of this, he said a decision will come soon.
“I will not leave you wondering for an extensive period of time,” he told the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.