Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his office at the Idaho Capitol on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The State Board of Education says it’s just asking for “a level playing field” in its case against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who is suing over an alleged public meetings law violation; Labrador’s office is arguing the field has already been leveled.

Ada County Fourth District Judge Jason Scott heard arguments on the board’s motion to disqualify Labrador from prosecuting the case. He said he is taking the issue under advisement and would return within about a week with a decision.

