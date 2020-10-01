POCATELLO — Matthew and Cindy Moretti felt an instant connection with River of Life Church in Pocatello when they visited for the first time last fall.
“We could sense that they loved community and they enjoyed doing life together. Cindy and I felt at home,” the Morettis, both pastors, wrote in an email response to the Journal. “We began to pray about the opportunity here and visited once again a few weeks later. That is when we knew this was where God wanted us to be.”
It’s also where the church’s board, which voted the Morettis in as the new pastors in December, wanted them to be.
The couple moved to the area, now officially home, in June after commuting from the Treasure Valley for several months. And now they’re working to make the church a place that others can call home, too.
“We want our church to be a church people can call home. A place they can rejuvenate, connect, discover and fulfill their passions,” they wrote.
Matthew is currently serving as the lead pastor at the church while Cindy handles most of the administrative duties.
In their new roles, the Morettis believe the most important thing they can teach their congregation is to have compassion for others. That’s not just about having empathy, they say; it requires action. And they believe Jesus was the perfect example of that. They point to the book of Matthew in the New International Version of the Bible:
“Matthew 9:35-37 reads, ‘Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every disease and sickness. When he saw the crowds, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then He said to His disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few.’’’
The Morettis continued, “We, as a body, are to use our giftings and talents to serve others. There are hurting people that need our care. We are to be Christ’s hands and feet to carry the gospel to our community.”
That’s one of the reasons why the Morettis became pastors. The parents of four children lost one of their sons after he was diagnosed with two cancerous brain tumors. Anthony was just 12 years old when he died.
“He fought like a champ for 9 months,” the Morettis wrote. “On June 18, 2014, he went to be with Jesus and to his eternal home in heaven.”
Matthew and Cindy say there are a lot of people hurting, and they know what that’s like.
“We also know of a loving father that carries us through every hurt, discouragement, and grief,” they wrote. “Only He can offer true hope, peace, and joy. We want to help people overcome their hurt and experience joy and peace again. It is possible, for we are witnesses to that freedom.”
As pastors, the Morettis say their main goal is to help others learn more about Jesus Christ and his saving grace.
But they have other desires, too.
They want to partner with other local ministries and nonprofit organizations to help people in need of things like food, clothing and assistance with mental and physical health issues. They also want to form small groups that can connect people with common interests and hobbies.
The pastors are already doing their part to connect with others. The church held an outreach on Sept. 19 and 20 as part of “National Back to Church Sunday.”
“We served over 50 people on Saturday afternoon with hamburgers, hot dogs, watermelon, chips, and beverages. We had a great Sunday service with many new attendees from the invites we handed out,” the Morettis wrote. “We want our community to know that we are here for them.”
River of Life Church, which is located at 1211 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, holds in-person services on Sundays at 10 a.m. and offers live streaming on its “River of Life Church” Facebook page. It also offers kids’ ministry on Sunday morning.
The Morettis invite people to participate in their services.
“River of Life Church is about real people committed to doing life together. People can come just as they are,” they wrote. “Together, we will experience the fullness of God’s plans for our lives and community. If this sounds like something that you are interested in, then please join us. We would love the opportunity to meet you.”