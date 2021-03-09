A Pocatello couple opened their Mocktail Express business recently to feature both non-alcohol “mocktails,” which offer flavors reminiscent of alcohol, but without the alcohol, and various foods creations.
The soft opening event was held by the parking lot just next to AutoZone off Yellowstone Avenue on Feb. 27.
The event was well attended, according to organizer Kofoworola Akande, who's from Nigeria, and her husband.
She says she's developed an awareness of the business among the people in the area through Facebook.
The mocktails were especially popular, according to the 26-year-old.
She said that one woman who tried a mocktail even went home and gave them to her husband.
"She got three different types and then she went home and like 30 minutes later she came back and said 'I want more, my husband loves it,'” she said.
Kofo was pleased that it went over well.
"It really made me happy,” said Kofo, who has a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.
And the business offers plenty of varieties of food.
“I have like five different kinds of foods on the menu aside from drinks,” she said.
Kofo, who graduated from Idaho State University last year, says the couple's short-term plan is to use a vehicle to deliver the mocktails.
They will also deliver the food they prepare in their well-sanitized separate kitchen area at home.
But they don't have a sit-down permanent site for the business yet.
“For right now, because we don't have a physical location for it, it's going to be mobile,” she said.
But eventually they plan to get a food truck for the business, which officially opened on March 8, she said.
“So people can stop by like on the go, grab their drinks, grab some food and go,” she said.
And hopefully everything continues to develop well from there. Because they've got larger goals.
“The long-term plan is to own a big restaurant and be known for something good,” said Kofo.
The business will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. To 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday.
But it will be closed on Sundays.
Kofo said she's long been interested in food and cooking and business.
And she ended up in Pocatello because her family used to live in the community after coming here from Nigeria.
Plus, she's from a family that's business-oriented, Kofo said.
“My mom owns a big business back home," she said.
And in high school Kofo said she took cooking classes in the culinary arts.
“So I've been like someone who loves to cook,” she said.
And she's enjoyed living in Pocatello. But the cold weather caught her off guard at first.
“I didn't know it was going to be so cold,” she said. “It was snowing and I was freezing.”
But after about a month she got used to it.
“Now even in the winters I just go out in like sweaters,” Kofo said. “I'm kind of really used to the cold now.”
In all, the couple has lived in Pocatello for nearly seven years.
It's a small town and she like likes small towns, she said.
She says the people are nice.
“I really like to live here,” Kofo said.