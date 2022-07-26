POCATELLO — As calls for his resignation grow to include the Pocatello teachers union, City Council member Roger Bray responded on Tuesday with a column about diversity in the community as it relates to crime and the Pocatello Police Department’s staffing level.
Earlier Tuesday, Mary Anne McGrory, president of the Pocatello Education Association, provided the Idaho State Journal with a written statement that agreed with calls for Bray to resign issued by the local police and fire unions on Saturday and denounced Bray’s recent comments about diversity.
“The Pocatello Education Association stands with Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, Pocatello’s International Association of Fire Fighters Local 187 and Pocatello City Councilmember Josh Mansfield in calling for the resignation of Pocatello City Councilmember Roger Bray over his recent and repeated divisive comments,” the Pocatello teachers union statement read. “As professional public school educators, one of PEA’s fundamental principles is belief that equity, diversity and respect for all is essential to fostering institutions — including our public schools and municipal government — that serve everyone. We condemn Mr. Bray’s remarks, his willingness to repeat them at least three times in public and in the local newspaper, and his immovable lack of remorse over them. His continued presence on the Pocatello City Council only serves to divide our community and distract us from the important work of making Pocatello the best city possible. PEA will not waver from its belief in the human and civil rights of all citizens – past, present and future.”
The first statement from Bray that has now sparked four requests for him to resign occurred during a July 7 budget hearing at City Hall while he was responding to Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei discussing the department’s officer per city resident ratio being below the national average. Bray reportedly said at the hearing, “We have had a very efficient department, we’ve been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some.”
Following a regular City Council meeting on Thursday in which members of the Pocatello NAACP took issue with Bray’s statement, and during which no other members of the City Council initially reacted to what Bray said, a heated confrontation between Bray and members of the Pocatello police union unfolded. The interaction was witnessed by other members of the City Council and Police Chief Roger Schei.
After the heated discussion, during which Bray reportedly reiterated his belief that Pocatello’s low crime rate and lack of diversity compared to some other cities should be part of the police staffing conversation, City Council member Josh Mansfield demanded Bray’s resignation.
Mansfield’s request was met with additional statements calling for Bray to resign, issued by the city’s police and firefighters unions on Saturday.
Pocatello City Council member Roger Bray's full written statement about his recent comments about diversity
Bray, who has served as a Pocatello City Council member for over 10 years, provided the Journal with a column responding to the controversies regarding his comments.
Bray, who is also the pastor of a local church, explained in the column how he interprets the word diversity, how interactions with members of the Pocatello Police Department devolved following a City Council meeting last week and how this this moment can serve to be a learning experience for everyone involved.
Bray said in his column, “I have used the phrase ‘words matter.’ I found out how much they matter recently after a City Council meeting. In a previous council meeting, I had described our community as being less diverse than some, making some of our policing challenges less pronounced than elsewhere. Based on comments during the citizen input portion of the regular council meeting, I realized some people hear the phrase ‘as diverse as some others’ as referencing only — or primarily — race or skin color. I had no idea it would be so narrowly interpreted. For me, diversity is a much more layered, complex concept applicable in a wide variety of situations. I never thought my comment would be a focal point for expanding discussions on what diversity is and what levels of community investment are required to assure diversity develops.”
Bray also said, “I apologize for not anticipating how others might hear the word 'diversity.' … This current situation needs to be a learning moment for all of us. I will listen to how I am perceived in our community. I hope others will strive for understanding and dialog rather than summary judgment and conflict. I know who I am and have repeatedly demonstrated my commitment to underserved populations during my thirty years in Pocatello. If this situation serves as the catalyst to initiate the authentic, in-depth conversations about race, discrimination and othering this community needs to have, so be it. I am at peace.”