Bray speaks at July 7 budget meeting

Pocatello City Council member Roger Bray speaks during a July 7 budget meeting at City Hall in which he made comments about diversity as it relates to the Pocatello Police Department staffing.

 Screenshot of Pocatello Community Media YouTube video

POCATELLO — As calls for his resignation grow to include the Pocatello teachers union, City Council member Roger Bray responded on Tuesday with a column about diversity in the community as it relates to crime and the Pocatello Police Department’s staffing level.

Earlier Tuesday, Mary Anne McGrory, president of the Pocatello Education Association, provided the Idaho State Journal with a written statement that agreed with calls for Bray to resign issued by the local police and fire unions on Saturday and denounced Bray’s recent comments about diversity.