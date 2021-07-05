POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho has a new accessible trail to its upper exhibits and will soon sport a heated log cabin entrance housing a gift shop, snack bar and restrooms — amenities that should enable the zoo to remain open year round by 2022.
The projects were made possible by a corporate partnerships program Pocatello Parks and Recreation launched in 2020, seeking to implement several major service improvements without adding to a tight municipal budget.
The city recently sent a pamphlet to several local businesses listing partnership opportunities. In exchange for being good corporate citizens, the businesses get the exposure of naming rights for the projects they help finance, explained John Banks, the city's Parks and Recreation director.
A top remaining priority on the list of potential projects is replacing the water slide and tower at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, which was condemned and closed prior to the current swimming season based on safety concerns with the worn, wooden steps. The estimated cost of the project is $400,000.
Banks said the slide, inherited from the Westwood Mall, was the most popular amenity at the water park.
"Ross Park, we're in our 22nd season this year, and that slide has been there since the opening," Banks said.
He said the city has made annual repairs to the stairs for years, and the tower deteriorated to the point that an engineer determined prior to this season that it couldn't be safely reinforced any longer. He said the slide was also closed during the 2020 season because it posed a confined space hazard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a lot of competing needs, and resources are limited," Banks said. "This is why we implemented the Partnerships Program — to try and get some needs in our park system met."
Banks insists corporate partners get much more back than the simple satisfaction of helping to better their community.
"We bring an awful lot of exposure to our facilities," Banks said. "There are some compelling returns on investment for any potential investment."
The pool, for example, draws more than 60,000 people per year who would notice a would-be corporate sponsor's name on the water slide. About 33,000 people walk through the zoo each season, he added.
Additional projects on the wish list include a new clubhouse facility at Riverside Golf Course, estimated at $1 million; a new Mink Creek Nordic Center lodge, estimated at $200,000; a community skate park facility, estimated at $1 million; a skate park system with skateable art, costing between $25,000 and $50,000 per feature; playgrounds in parks, estimated at $150,000 each; picnic pavilions, estimated at $25,000 to $50,000 each; an animal overpass at the zoo, estimated at $75,000; a black bear exhibit at the zoo, estimated at $300,000; a wetlands science center at the zoo, estimated at $250,000; and a community splash pad at OK Ward Park, estimated at $300,000.
"I think it's a good opportunity to work together with some of our community businesses to achieve great things together for the health and wellbeing of our community," Banks said.
Banks said some of the amenities could be built in house to lower costs. For example, city staff have been building the new cabin entrance. Customers should be routed through the new entrance by late July. The log structure was funded by Connections Credit Union and will be called the Zoo Connections Building.
Connections Credit Union CEO Brian Osberg explained his company has been sponsoring a free admission day at the zoo for several years and has committed to continuing the free day for another decade.
Through that partnership, Osberg said his credit union became interested in helping with the gift shop and entrance.
"It fits what we look for. We look for something that might be a little out of the box that also benefits as much of the community as possible," Osberg said. "It supports the entire community, and really people from throughout Southeast Idaho."
Osberg said the public should also expect to see Connections staff helping out at future zoo events. Osberg is pleased that the facility will enhance the zoo's income by providing more space for merchandise and souvenirs. Connections intends to participate in some cobranded marketing with the zoo, such as beverage cups, stuffed animals and clothing with both the zoo and credit union logos.
Zoo Director Peter Pruett said the new building will also provide space for the public to warm up when the zoo starts staying open year round in the near future.
The new accessible trail to the upper zoo area will also make it safer for people to walk through the zoo during winter, Pruett said. Western States Caterpillar agreed to excavate the path as part of a demonstration of equipment for clients, Pruett said. The zoo intends to add shaded rest areas along its new pathway, he said.
The city estimates the Western States contribution is valued at roughly $25,000.
Pruett is eager for the public to see the zoo's native animals in the winter, sporting their heavier coats.
City officials envision the first two completed projects will serve as templates for future partnerships.
"With the Connections Credit Union gift shop, that is going to be an absolute fantastic addition to the zoo," Pruett said. "When you move through Lower Ross Park on Second Avenue there is absolutely no doubt this building stands out and people look at it."
Based on how well the initial projects have gone, Banks is optimistic he'll soon have some additional takers on other projects listed in his new pamphlet.