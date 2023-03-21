BLACKFOOT — The coroner in Bingham County says he has plans to exhume the body of a Blackfoot man whose death was previously ruled a suicide.
Bingham County Coroner James K. “Jimmy” Roberts has filed a formal request to exhume the body of Blackfoot man Kye Stephenson, 30, whose Aug. 6, 2021, death was ruled a suicide as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Roberts says the decision to exhume the body followed questions raised by the family and after what he described as a lacking investigation into the man’s death.
“In this situation the initial investigation into this man’s death was lacking from our coroner’s office,” Roberts said. “I looked at the case and I can’t determine exactly what happened. Right now, we’re left with a situation where the family needs answers and the only thing that is going to provide that explanation is if an autopsy is completed.”
Roberts says he is of the opinion that county coroner’s offices are not supported at the level they should be, which has resulted in the inability to conduct thorough investigations into every single death, including autopsies.
“For instance, I am considered a part-time employee but I work an average of 50 to 60 hours per week to make sure all of our cases are taken care of,” Roberts said. “It’s difficult to attract quality people if the position is not compensated at a reasonable rate.”
After becoming the interim coroner in June 2022, Roberts said he met with the family shortly thereafter to field their concerns. He ran for the coroner unopposed in the November 2022 general election and was officially sworn-in in January.
Roberts says one of the major concerns for the family regarding Stephenson’s reported suicide is that the initial investigators noted the gunshot wound was to the side of his head that would have required Stephenson to pull the trigger with his non-dominant hand.
“Normally in any suicide case we ask what the person’s dominant hand was because it’s not very often that a person will shoot themselves with a non-dominant hand,” Roberts said.
Roberts on Friday signed the order to have Stephenson’s body exhumed, he said. He is unsure when the exhumation will take place as it involves coordinating with the funeral home that interred his body, Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, the Idaho Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics and the Ada County Coroner’s Office, the latter of which will be the agency that conducts the actual autopsy.
Roberts is hopeful the exhumation and subsequent autopsy of Stephenson will provide the family with the answers they are seeking, though he admits that difficulties may arise from the process considering Stephenson’s body has been buried for approximately 19 months.
“With that amount of time of degradation of tissue, it's going to make it a lot more difficult for the pathologist to do tissue samples,” Roberts said. “If (Stephenson) was embalmed before he was interred, that will increase the difficulty in establishing any kind of toxicology. They'd still be able to identify the injury and how that injury occurred because that has to deal with bone structure, so hopefully they'll be able to at least identify what side of his head he was shot on.”
Roberts said the typical cost to transport a body to Ada County and to have a forensic pathologist there conduct an autopsy is around $3,000, adding that he is unsure how much more the actual exhumation will add to that total.
Aside from the Stephenson case, Roberts says he has spoken to about a half-dozen families regarding death investigations that were handled by those in the office before him.
“This is the only death in which we're doing any kind of exhumation,” Roberts said. “And some of those conversations are just explaining what the process is, going over the reports and trying to get them some sense of peace about what happened to their loved ones. I don't know how frequent that is in other offices, but it has come up in this office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.