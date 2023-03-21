Jimmy Roberts

BLACKFOOT — The coroner in Bingham County says he has plans to exhume the body of a Blackfoot man whose death was previously ruled a suicide.

Bingham County Coroner James K. “Jimmy” Roberts has filed a formal request to exhume the body of Blackfoot man Kye Stephenson, 30, whose Aug. 6, 2021, death was ruled a suicide as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

