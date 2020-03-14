Idaho confirmed its first three coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday, including one in East Idaho, and the highly contagious pathogen has been forcing one monumental change to the state's culture after another with each passing hour.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide emergency coronavirus declaration Friday morning, just hours before state laboratory test results confirmed an Ada County woman in her 50s contracted the pandemic disease.
Another woman in her 50s from south central Idaho was confirmed as having coronavirus on Saturday afternoon and an individual in East Idaho's Teton County was reported to be infected by the virus on Saturday evening.
Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee has announced the Pocatello-based institution will move up its spring break to Monday, extend the length of the break to two weeks for students and offer online instruction only once classes resume.
State health officials have predicted that between 15 and 35 percent of Idahoans may become infected by the coronavirus.
Though Idaho still has few confirmed cases, elected officials, businesses, health care providers, organizations and event organizers have taken no chances.
Boise State University President Marlene Tromp said her university plans to move instruction online as of Monday. University of Idaho is still evaluating its options but will likely follow two tracks, accommodating students who wish to leave campus by offering online instruction but still hosting in-person classes.
Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, BYU-Idaho in Rexburg and Utah State University in Logan, Utah, have all closed physical buildings and moved classes online.
Several community events, including the Gate City Brewfest — a fundraiser that had been planned for Saturday in Old Town Pocatello — have been postponed or canceled.
Bannock County and Southeastern Idaho Public Health hosted a joint press conference, announcing an incident command center has been set up at the public health department building at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive. The command center will enable local law enforcement, paramedics, health care providers and elected leaders to better coordinate their response efforts.
Grocery stores that had plenty of inventory on Thursday had some empty shelves and long lines by late Friday afternoon, and toilet paper was nowhere to be found.
Religious organizations, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have suspended public gatherings and regular worship services.
Idaho has not yet mandated that large events be canceled or postponed but has issued recommendations that many event planners are following.
Organizations have also made a point of helping sensitive populations avoid exposure. The North Bannock Fire District, for example, announced Friday that its volunteers will begin shopping and making deliveries for elderly people in the area.
Little's announcement preceded President Donald Trump's Friday afternoon declaration of a national emergency, making $50 billion available to help state and local governments respond to the pandemic.
Emergency declaration
State officials said an Ada County woman who had been attending a conference in New York submitted a test to the state laboratory on Thursday afternoon and was confirmed to have coronavirus by Friday afternoon.
Officials said she isolated herself and has been fully cooperative with authorities. Officials plan to thoroughly investigate all of her close contacts.
The second case, confirmed Saturday afternoon, involved a Blaine County woman who officials said isolated herself as soon as she noticed symptoms. Physicians who treated her were prepared and wearing protective gear, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press release. The woman's travel history is being evaluated to determine how she contracted the virus.
Health officials announced the Teton County case on Saturday evening but have not yet provided further details about that individual.
"The virus is spread across the globe now," Melody Bowyer, South Central Idaho Public Health District director, said in a press release. "We knew it would reach our corner of the world, and we took that time to prepare our investigation team. They are now working tirelessly to identify who might have been exposed and make sure they are evaluated.”
Health officials are not expected to release the names of the three infected Idahoans because doing so would violate privacy laws.
Gov. Little said the state's emergency declaration opens the doors for Idaho to tap into federal resources and obtain protective equipment and respirators from the federal stockpile.
Little said the declaration also allows him to expedite contracts to purchase supplies and establishes parameters to fast-track the re-certification of any retired nurses or other health workers who have left the profession and may wish to aid in the response. Little attributed the fact that Idaho held out for so long before getting its first cases to mere luck.
"We must not be alarmed, but we must be cautious," Little said.
Little said the state's strategy in dealing with coronavirus will be to protect the vulnerable and "flatten the curve" of disease transmission to avoid overwhelming Idaho's hospitals and medical providers.
"If we don't all do our part to control the spread of coronavirus then our health facilities will be overrun with patients in a short period of time," Little said. "If too many people get sick too soon, our healthcare facilities will not have the capacity to deal with it. We're trying to flatten out this curve."
Dr. Christine Hahn, the state's epidemiologist with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said officials have been using various models to estimate the potential scope of the outbreak in the state. She said the estimates range from 15 to 35 percent, and the "numbers we're mostly looking at have been estimating 15 percent of people ill ... many will be mildly ill."
"But we really don't know," she added.
Hahn said the governor's office will be prompt in alerting the public of any additional positive tests in the state.
Hahn said the state laboratory has added to its equipment and procedures for coronavirus testing and has been able to keep up with all of the tests that have been submitted, though the lab has only been receiving samples from the sickest patients or those who are at the highest risk of infection.
Hahn said three private laboratories in surrounding states that commonly work with Idaho hospitals also recently joined in the coronavirus testing effort, and she expects the number of participating private laboratories to ramp up. Idaho processed between 30 and 40 coronavirus tests on Thursday, aided by private labs.
"We really need private labs to increase the testing they are doing," Hahn said.
Hahn said officials are hopeful that coronavirus may be confined to a season, like the flu, and that infection rates may begin to slow in the spring.
"We really won't know until the time comes," she said.
Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, explained a state working group is aiming to slow the spread of coronavirus and has been coordinating with hospitals and medical providers to make certain they have the resources they need. He said the working group also formed a special subcommittee, devoted to preventing transmission among the elderly and vulnerable populations.
Jeppesen advised people to wash their hands, cover their mouths when they cough, avoid contact with sick people and avoid visiting elderly friends and relatives if they feel sick.
Little added, "We all have a duty to do what we can to protect vulnerable populations and preserve health care access. I urge everyone to consider how you can be of help to your neighbors and loved ones who need support."
North Bannock Fire District lending a helping hand
Volunteers with the new North Bannock Fire District are doing what they can to help the area's elderly and vulnerable populations minimize time spent in public.
Chief J.R. Farnsworth said 10 of his department's 41 volunteers have agreed to do small grocery shopping trips for anyone in a high-risk population. Farnsworth explained he's limited the number of volunteers who will participate in the community service in order to minimize exposure for the majority of his firefighters.
"If they need stuff picked up at the store so they don't have to go out in lines, we'll pick it up for them," Farnsworth said. "If they need some milk, eggs and bread or something to get by with, we're happy to do that."
Farnsworth said residents of his fire district will be given priority, but his department also intends to make the service available to people who need it throughout Pocatello and Chubbuck and south to the Portneuf Gap.
Anyone in need of the service may call 208-252-5048 to make a request.
ISU prepares for online instruction
Satterlee sent an email to ISU students Friday night informing them that campus resources and student services will remain open and available throughout the spring semester, but instruction will be offered only online following an extended spring break.
"We will have many things to work through with applied technology programs," Satterlee said.
Satterlee said students in clinical site placements or other rotations will continue with their assignment until they receive further notice from their department.
"ISU will extend this year's spring break for students, not for faculty, by one week. ... The early start to spring break for students will give faculty time and an opportunity to plan and develop options for remote delivery of courses, and, more importantly, to do our part to flatten the curve of the virus spreading," Satterlee said.
He said residence halls and dining commons will remain open throughout spring break. Students living in campus housing are being encouraged to return to their permanent housing if possible, but students won't be forced to move out of their housing.
Satterlee said large events on campus will be restricted; no decisions have been made regarding how ISU will handle its May commencement. Following an announcement by the Big Sky Conference, ISU has also suspended all athletic competitions.
He said students who wish to withdraw based on health concerns will be granted pro-rated refunds and he assured ISU faculty and staff, "We have no intention of seeing employees having to go without pay."
During a Friday meeting with the State Board of Education, Satterlee said ISU is tracking how operational changes forced by coronavirus will affect its bottom line. Satterlee offered the State Board no loss estimate but said the impact will be substantial.
"There will be direct revenue loss to the institution," Satterlee said.
He encouraged the State Board to grant a suspension of its policies regarding the minimum number of weeks of instruction that must be offered.
School District 25 plans to stay open
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra explained the Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance advising Idaho to keep elementary, middle and high schools open for the time being.
For now, the CDC suggests the best course is to encourage students to wash their hands and avoid touching their face.
Officials noted the risk factors are different for K-12, as children who can't go to school often end up staying in the care of grandparents, and having children at home could pose a burden for parents who work in health care.
Ybarra said Idaho is a local control state, in which school districts can make their own decisions about staying open or closing.
Ybarra said the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance has been working with school districts to help them prepare in case they must switch to online classes. Most superintendents have already developed a plan for coronavirus and have indicated they're prepared to offer online courses if they must, and districts are working through the logistics of setting up homework collections and drop-offs for younger students, she said.
Ybarra said the federal government will consider case-by-case waivers of standardized testing requirements for individual schools that opt to close. She said the state is also evaluating options to deliver meals to K-12 students who may get most of their nutrition from school lunches.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 plans to remain open for as "long as the schools remain safe for students, staff and the community."
However, the district will suspend its attendance initiatives at the urging of the CDC and local health officials and will work with parents who opt to educate their children from home on a case-by-case basis.
"Of course, we will respect the right of parents/guardians to make choices they believe are best for their child," District 25 officials said in a Friday press release. "We have been assured by public health officials that school closures in our area are unwarranted at this time."
Effective on Monday, District 25 will discontinue all nonessential school assemblies and limit mass gatherings to no more than 250 participants. Also on Monday, the district will halt out-of-state travel for staff and students.
The status of athletic events will be determined on a case-by-case basis "utilizing the best information on hand at the time the decisions is made," according to the press release.
Gate City Brewfest postponed in Old Town Pocatello
Old Town Pocatello Inc. and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday night they have indefinitely postponed their annual Gate City Brewfest, which had been scheduled for Saturday.
The fundraiser, in its 10th year, brings in breweries from throughout the country, which offer samples of their beers from taverns and restaurants throughout Old Town.
"Out of an abundance of caution based on this being a large event attracting attendees from multiple states, Old Town Pocatello Inc. and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber have determined that the best course of action is to postpone the Gate City Brewfest scheduled for Saturday March 14, 2020," organizers said in a press release. "Southeast Idaho Public Health Department strongly supports this decision in an effort to maintain the health of our community."
Chamber President Matt Hunter said everyone who bought a ticket online has been sent an emailed notification about the cancellation with instructions about how to obtain a refund. He said purchased tickets will also be honored at a future date, yet to be determined.
"We're definitely going to have one this year, hopefully this summer and definitely before the end of the year," Hunter said.
The two organizations encouraged the public to continue supporting local businesses in their press release.
Public Health sets up command center
Southeastern Idaho agencies and officials are now collaborating on the local coronavirus response through an incident command center based at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, which officials say should help them "work strategically together to tackle this problem."
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann advised people to do their part by washing their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and covering with an elbow when they cough.
Mann said people should avoid unannounced visits to the doctor and anyone with only mild symptoms should simply stay at home to recover, thereby limiting the spread of the disease.
Dr. Dan Snell, chief medical officer at Portneuf Medical Center, said PMC has stepped up its isolation protocols within the hospital. Furthermore, PMC has asked employees to stop all business-related travel.
"Our best bet at keeping people safe is social isolation, and our ask of the public is to help us in this effort," Snell said.
All court hearings scheduled for Monday in the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Oneida, Franklin, Caribou and Power counties, have been canceled. Court officials said they plan to meet Monday to discuss the likelihood of closing for an extended period of time.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England has been participating in conference calls with state leaders and the White House to learn the latest about the coronavirus pandemic.
England said his community has developed a "good skeleton" of its plan to cope with coronavirus. For example, the city hopes to implement a "plan B" regarding what to do if key department heads and personnel with specialized experience become sick.
Pocatello city officials issued a press release indicating they will take direction from the relevant federal and state agencies. Furthermore, Mayor Brian Blad has implemented a "pandemic personnel policy," granting department heads guidance and flexibility regarding staffing.
The Pocatello Park and Recreation Department announced Saturday it's closed its offices and the Community Recreation Center to the public as a precaution. Officials plan to re-evaluate the closure after two weeks and will notify residents who have registered for ongoing programs about options for service credits.
The city has created a website to offer accurate and current information about coronavirus, pocatello.us/coronavirus.
As of Friday, 1,629 total coronavirus cases, including 41 deaths, had been confirmed throughout the U.S., the Associated Press reported.