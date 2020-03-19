POCATELLO — A daycare affiliated with Idaho State University will be suspending its services starting Monday, joining several local child care providers that have temporarily closed due to the threat of coronavirus.
The Early Learning Center's Pocatello and Idaho Falls locations will be closed until at least April 6, when officials will re-evaluate the situation and offer an update.
Following the closures of local schools based on concerns about COVID-19 — a novel strain of coronavirus that's causing a pandemic — daycare providers face a no-win choice. Many parents who must still report to work to pay their bills need child care now more than ever, but daycares share the same public safety concerns as the schools and businesses that have opted to close.
"Following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health officials, the Early Learning Centers in both Pocatello and Idaho Falls have made the difficult decision to suspend child care services starting on March 23," ISU announced in a statement to parents Thursday morning.
Another large Pocatello daycare provider, Tender Loving Care Child Care, 200 N. 15th Ave., has made the equally difficult decision to stay open, though enrollment has fallen dramatically as more parents opt to pull out their children.
TLC's director, Meg Kennedy, said a core group of parents have told her they're glad she's still operating, but they've been advised they need to have a backup plan in place in case circumstances change.
"It's children of health care providers," Kennedy said. "It's people who need to be at work."
Kennedy said the daycare is following guidance from Southeastern Idaho Public Health to minimize the risk, having children and staff frequently wash their hands, sterilizing surfaces and making certain nobody reports to work or attends daycare who has any symptoms of illness.
Kennedy said her staffing is also down, as TLC had three part-time employees enrolled as students at ISU who returned to their home towns after the campus recently closed. ISU plans to start online-only instruction after an extended spring break.
Aside from disinfecting far more often, Kennedy said TLC is trying to maintain its usual routines as much as possible.
"It's a day-to-day issue, as it is with everybody," Kennedy said of TLC's status.
Michele Castona, owner of Sunshine Kids Day Care, 3836 Blue Grouse Drive, is personally at a high risk of coronavirus, being 65 years old. She's staying open, nonetheless, believing her service is crucial for families without other options to weather the outbreak.
"I want to help the people I can," Castona said. "There are some of them who don't have family. They couldn't go to work (without daycare). What are they going to do when (officials) say, 'Close the daycares!'"
Castona is licensed to care for up to a dozen children. Her current daily enrollment is between six and eight children. She's willing to accept a few more children if she's approached by local parents caught in a bind.
"I have room for a couple of others that really need it," Castona said.
For Tiffany Taylor-Grimmett, owner of Tiffany's Christian Corner LLC, 122 N. Eighth Ave., Pocatello, children's parents made the decision to temporarily close much easier.
Her daycare serves about 30 children, and all of their families agreed it would be best to keep their kids at home shortly after local schools announced plans to close.
"I really wanted to do my part, too, when I gave the option to the parents," Taylor-Grimmett said.
Taylor-Grimmett, who has an immune-compromised son, said her own family has gone from having two incomes to no income, at least for the moment. She said her business will re-evaluate circumstances in a couple of weeks.
She said schools don't close without good reason, and her business provides a similar service.
"I didn't ever want to get a kid sick or add to this problem by keeping the daycare open," she said.