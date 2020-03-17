In light of closing through April 3, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will begin an emergency meal service program on March 30. Anyone 18 years old or younger can pick up bagged breakfast and lunch sacks at the same time from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alameda, Bicentennial, Caldwell, Hawthorne, OK Ward, Raymond, Lower Ross and Stuart parks. Locations are subject to change with little notice.
ISU holding no major events through May 15
Idaho State University will hold no university-sponsored events and gatherings with more than 10 people through May 15. Some events could be rescheduled for after that date, including the graduation commencement ceremony and graduation-related activities.
Local hospitals issue more restrictions
Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot has implemented updated visitor protocols. The hospital is requiring all patients, care givers and staff enter through emergency room entrance. They noted all patients may have only one support person over the age of 18 with them, and pediatric patients may have both parents with them. Patients, care givers and staff will continue to be screened at the entrance. Patients who call ahead to the ER or a clinic will be triaged over the phone and asked to wait in their car until an appropriate room placement is ready, unless it is an emergency. Patients arriving via ambulance with possible coronavirus will remain on the ambulance until an appropriate room is available.
The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls announced Tuesday it is implementing more visitor restrictions Wednesday. Patients will be allowed one screened adult visitor for their hospital stay. Visiting hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Visitors must enter through the main entrance, unless they are visiting an emergency patient. Only parents are allowed in NICU.
School districts closing
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is closed through at least April 3.
Blackfoot School District is closed until at least April 6.
American Falls School District closes Friday through at least April 3.
Preston School District is closed until at least March 30.
Bear Lake School District is closed until at least April 5.
Marsh Valley School District is closed from Thursday until at least April 14.
Blackfoot School District 55 is closed until at least April 3.
Aberdeen School District closes Thursday until further notice.
Soda Springs School District is closed through April 2.
West Side School District is closed until at least March 22.
Grace School District is closing schools through at least April 6.
North Gem School District closes Monday through April 2.
Rockland School District is closed Friday until May 16.
Government entities closing, making restrictions
Chubbuck City Hall is limiting access, requiring citizens to first call a phone number listed on the door for assistance.
Pocatello City Hall is limiting access, requiring citizens to call their sought-after department from lobby.
The City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is closing its offices, and the Community Recreation Center closed to public until at least March 28.
American Falls City Hall closed to public starting Thursday.
The Bannock County Courthouse is requiring people to call to make an appointment at the courthouse, which will be deep cleaned Friday. All hearings have been rescheduled.
Police departments issue restrictions, closures
The Chubbuck Police Department is closing front lobby to the public until further notice.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is limiting how many citizens can be at the driver’s licence office at once to two people who are being helped and two people who are waiting in the room. Everyone else needs to remain in the hall.
Zoo Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game cancel events
Zoo Idaho is postponing all outreach efforts until further notice, and the Science and Environment Division is cancelling the 2020 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.
Idaho Fish and Game announced the following cancellations: public access to hatcheries, hunter education classes and offering online hunter education certification with the field day requirement waived, Take Me Fishing Trailer events, the fishing rod loaner program, meetings at Fish and Game offices that include the public, Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise to the public for educational events and tours.
Local libraries closing
Marsh Public Library in Pocatello is closed until further notice.
Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck is closed and will reevaluate closure by April 5th.
Franklin County Library District is closed at least until April 1.