Idaho Fish and Game is stocking almost 312,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in October. It's typically a big month for stocking trout because predatory birds that feed on the fish are gone or leaving, waters are cooler, and fishing managers are providing good fall fishing opportunities and loading up for ice fisheries.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14 to 17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Powerbait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
To view a complete list of waters being stocked around the state, visit tinyurl.com/2c7e4t2e. Below are some of the waters closer to Pocatello.
Magic Valley Region
Blair Trail Fishing Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout. Located on Little Canyon Creek, this is a remote desert water surrounded by sagebrush solitude.
Burley Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout.
Dog Creek Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout. Located in Gooding County, check out this video to learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir: youtu.be/wUOy_gnXfXE.
Freedom Park Pond: 700 rainbow trout. This trout pond was built with young kids in mind!
Lake Walcott: 24,000 rainbow trout.
Southeast Region
American Falls Reservoir: 42,000 rainbow trout.
Blackfoot Reservoir: 80,000 rainbow trout.
Chesterfield Reservoir: 19,200 rainbow trout. This reservoir is known for growing ‘em big! It’s a trophy trout water so the limit is two fish.
Devil Creek Reservoir: 11,650 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and it’s easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.
Edson Fichter Pond: 1,600 rainbow trout. This community pond is located in southwest Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Limited development and the Nature Area provide a rural feel. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.
Snake River: 31,950 rainbow trout. Stocking will occur at Tilden, Blackfoot and Firth.
Upper Snake Region
Island Park Reservoir: 13,270 rainbow trout. This is a large scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork. Bank fishing can be quite good in the fall. In the winter, anglers often ice fish near the dam.
Salmon Region
Hayden Creek Pond: 600 rainbow trout. Here is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.
Hyde Creek Pond: 400 rainbow trout. This small pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.