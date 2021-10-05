While East Idaho has been enjoying above-normal temperatures in recent days, officials with the National Weather Service say conditions are about to get colder and wetter — with some snow possible.
Service hydrologist Link Crawford says temperatures will cool off over the next few days, drawing closer to normal and then maybe even colder than normal for this time of year. Snow will likely appear in the mountains by early next week and may even reach the valley floors.
“We’re pretty confident we will see snowflakes falling,” Crawford said, but added that it’s still a little too early to predict how much will accumulate.
National Weather Service officials say Pocatello has a 55 percent chance of seeing more than 0.1 inches of snow and a 27 percent chance of seeing greater than an inch. They put Island Park’s odds at 78 and 57 percent, respectively.
While it may be difficult for Idahoans to say goodbye to the warm temperatures they’ve been enjoying as of late, Crawford says the shot of moisture is very much needed.
The U.S. Drought Monitor placed all of Idaho in drought as of Sept. 30, with conditions ranging from moderate to exceptional throughout the state.
“(The moisture) will be a welcome relief to being dry,” Crawford said. “It’s not a drought-buster in one system, but it will definitely help us out.”
More moisture is needed this winter to really make a difference and it’s hard to say exactly what Mother Nature has in store for the months ahead. Still, several organizations are making some educated — though varying — guesses.
The Climate Prediction Center says temperatures may be above normal through December and then normalize between January and March. Precipitation wise, conditions could range from normal to above normal.
Crawford is hoping for the latter.
“We need a good season this year to replenish the reservoir system,” he said.
The fact that forecasters are expecting another La Niña winter, which generally leads to colder and wetter conditions, gives people reason to be at least a little optimistic, Crawford said.
In their fall forecast, AccuWeather officials predicted snow in the mountains of Idaho, Montana and Colorado in October, allowing some ski resorts to open on time despite drought conditions. They said the snowfall could let up by November, but will likely come back later in the winter.
“A solid early-season snow base is not just beneficial for resorts and skiers, but also in the longer range when mountain snowmelt next spring and summer will feed streams and rivers that have been running below normal due to the drought,” according to the fall forecast.
AccuWeather officials agree that a La Niña winter typically means a stormy season for the Pacific Northwest. But they say this season’s system may be weaker than normal and may not trigger as much stormy weather as such systems have in the past.
“A wet winter is still anticipated with plenty of snow in the mountains, but it might not total as much as last winter, and more breaks in the stormy pattern are projected,” according to AccuWeather’s winter forecast. “Still, there will be enough precipitation to lay down a healthy snowpack for ski resorts across the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rocky Mountains.”
AccuWeather’s lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok believes drought conditions will improve and says they are already doing so in Washington and northern Idaho. But he doesn’t anticipate moisture levels will be good enough to end the drought.
“The amount of rain and snow that falls during the latter part of the winter will have implications well into 2022, especially over next summer and autumn following two active wildfire years in a row,” according to AccuWeather’s winter forecast. “If the wet season ends on a dry note, then it will allow the vegetation more time to dry out before the start of wildfire season, resulting in more fuel for fires that ignite.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is also weighing in on the winter forecast.
Officials there are predicting bone-chilling and below-average temperatures across most of the U.S. And they say Idahoans can expect a cold and dry winter.
“Most western areas will remain relatively dry, with all but the Pacific Coast and portions of
the Southwest experiencing the frigid cold predicted for much of the rest of the country,” according to a news release.