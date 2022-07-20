Utah’s cookie competition continued on July 13 when Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies filed responses to Crumbl’s recent trademark infringement lawsuits. The responses add a new chapter in Crumbl’s legal actions against its Utah competitors.

It’s been just over two months since the company, founded in Logan, Utah, by Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a cookie business that started in Tempe, Arizona, in 2018.