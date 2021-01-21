A controlled burn got out of control at 9112 Pocatello Creek Road and burned about a half-acre of grass Tuesday around 3 p.m., authorities said.
Both the Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire departments responded, according to North Bannock Fire District Chief J.R. Farnsworth.
He said 12 personnel from the North Bannock Fire Department and four from the Pocatello Fire Department responded to the blaze.
Farnsworth said the city of Pocatello Fire Department, which was first on the scene, ensured that the fire did not move toward the nearby structures.
The North Bannock firefighters put out the grass fire and did the mop-up on the blaze.
“After we got the fire knocked down, we sent Pocatello back and did the finishing touches,” he said.
Farnsworth said a gust of wind kicked up the grass fire initially and sent it out of control. No one was hurt.
“It’s dry enough out there right now,” he said. “I'm not sure if it’s the end of last season or the beginning of the new season.”
He says several preparations can help ensure good controlled burns, including having a burn permit, making sure there is enough water available, and keeping the burn to a small area with a good clearing.
Trending Today
Articles
- Pocatello activist Nikki Taysom credited with saving life of man shot at downtown apartment building
- Vacant gravel space near Tendoy Elementary could soon become large public parking lot
- Prep Roundup 1-20-21: Century and Highland girls basketball earn important district victories
- Rape charges dismissed, new charges filed against local man accused of sexually abusing teenage girls
- East Idaho teen charged after DNA test finds match in rape case
- Horse team rescues stranded truck
- Local developer using community-driven practices to transform blighted, crime-ridden apartments
- Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
- WATCH: Doggface appears in virtual inauguration parade
- Idaho high school athletic plan to include more spectators at sporting events
Video Highlights
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Manufactured Mobile Homes
Apartments Unfurnished