INKOM — Pocatello Valley firefighters responded to a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to a wood pile on Saturday.
The incident took place on the 3400 block of Portneuf Road.
Fire Chief Karen Aguilar said flames escaped from a burn barrel and got into some nearby weeds. The fire then spread to a pile of wood left over from an old homestead that had been torn down.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby silo and remained on scene extinguishing the flames for a couple of hours.
“We lucked out the wind was not blowing. It could have been bad,” Aguilar said.
She encourages anyone using a burn barrel to cover it with a grate and place it in a cleared area free from weeds and other debris that could cause the fire to spread.