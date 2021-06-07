Volunteer fire departments

Karen Aguilar, the chief of the Pocatello Valley Volunteer Fire Department, is urging people to cover their burn barrels with a grate and place them in an area free from weeds and other debris after a controlled burn got out of control on Saturday.

 File photo

INKOM — Pocatello Valley firefighters responded to a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to a wood pile on Saturday.

The incident took place on the 3400 block of Portneuf Road.

Fire Chief Karen Aguilar said flames escaped from a burn barrel and got into some nearby weeds. The fire then spread to a pile of wood left over from an old homestead that had been torn down.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby silo and remained on scene extinguishing the flames for a couple of hours.

“We lucked out the wind was not blowing. It could have been bad,” Aguilar said.

She encourages anyone using a burn barrel to cover it with a grate and place it in a cleared area free from weeds and other debris that could cause the fire to spread.