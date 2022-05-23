POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello.
“We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.”
The $112 million project includes the replacement of eight bridges. Six of those bridges will be within the I-15 and I-86 interchange, and two at I-15 and Chubbuck Road. Additionally, parts of the existing I-15 northbound will become new collector-distributor lanes between Pocatello Creek Road and Chubbuck Road. Sundt-Cannon will add a new 1.3-mile pedestrian and bike path to the east side of the I-15 between Pocatello Creek Road interchange and the Fairgrounds.
The ITD project also calls for 10 retaining walls and one million cubic yards of earthwork excavation associated with 5.5 miles of the new embankment for several ramps and highway realignments. Construction will start this summer and is estimated to be completed in 2024.
Sundt has been building critical infrastructure across the Western United States for 132 years. In 2016, the company completed the award-winning Sellwood Bridge in Portland and was recently awarded the Rose Quarter improvement project in northeast Portland. The company is currently working on an anaerobic digester at a dairy near Declo, Idaho, and just started on Tualatin Valley Water District and Willamette Water Supply Program's water treatment plant near Portland, Ore.
Sundt Construction, Inc. (www.sundt.com) is one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors. The 132-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable energy work and is owned entirely by its approximately 1,500-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Much of Sundt’s workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company’s administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 12 offices throughout Arizona, California, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country’s 58th largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.