In addition to voting for governor, lieutenant governor and a variety of other statewide offices, local voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for several contested county and legislative seats.
In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, faces a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, who is also from McCammon.
In Idaho Legislative District 29, which includes Pocatello and Chubbuck and areas south of the Gate City, state Rep. James D. Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Republican David T. Worley, also from Pocatello, are battling it out for the late Mark Nye's state Senate seat.
Other District 29 races include incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring, R-Pocatello, facing a challenge from Mary Shea, D-Pocatello, for State Representative Seat A while political newcomers Jake Stevens, R-Pocatello, and Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello, are facing off in the State Representative Seat B race.
In Bannock County, incumbent Republican Jeff Hough faces a challenge from Democrat Lisa Alexander for County Commissioner Seat 2, while Republican John Crowder and Democrat Kathleen Lewis are vying for County Commissioner Seat 3.
For Bannock County assessor, Democrat Tamara Code and Republican Anita Hymas are facing off after incumbent Sheri Davies decided not to run again.
The only contested race in Power County is incumbent Republican Sharee Sprague facing a challenge from Democrat Leona Jackson for county clerk.
Lava Hot Springs residents will vote Tuesday in favor or against the city increasing its local option non-property tax to 4 percent of retail sales, 4 percent for liquor-by-the-drink and 5 percent for hotel-motel/space occupancy. Those percentages are currently 2 percent, 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
The polls in East Idaho will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Bannock County Elections Director Julie Hancock says early voting turnout was slightly down from a similar election four years ago.
“We had about 8,000 early walk-in and mail-in ballots in an identical election four years ago,” Hancock said. “I don’t think we got that far this year, which is weird. I try to think about what was on the ballot four years ago and we had a (Gov. C.L. 'Butch') Otter who didn’t run as well as horse racing and Medicaid expansion on the ballot. That could have been driving factors.”
Comparatively, about 7,750 Bannock County voters cast early walk-in or absentee mail-in ballots through Friday for Tuesday's election.
Absentee ballots not already mailed must be delivered in person to county elections offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Hancock believes her office will be busy on election day, though she doesn’t know if Bannock County will surpass the 64 percent voter turnout it experienced in the November 2018 mid-terms.
“Four years ago we had a 64 percent turnout, which is pretty big for an even year that's not a presidential cycle,” Hancock said. “I don't know if we'll get that high this time around, but we might get close.”
She continued, “We’re definitely going to have some busy times of the day, I'm sure. Around 5 p.m. and lunchtime we will probably have some lines out the door. In terms of early voting for us, it was pretty much just kind of a steady stream. On Friday we voted 677 people in one day.”
