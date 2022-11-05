Bannock County voting at Holt Arena (generic cutline)

Volunteers run the voting booths at Idaho State University's Holt Arena in this 2021 photo. Tuesday is election day in Idaho. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

In addition to voting for governor, lieutenant governor and a variety of other statewide offices, local voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for several contested county and legislative seats.

In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, faces a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, who is also from McCammon.

