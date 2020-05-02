POCATELLO — A local woman has started an online petition calling for the City Council to make property tax relief its top priority for 2021 by, among other requests, trimming at least 5 percent from next year’s budget.
And the Gate City leadership is considering the request.
Pocatello resident Heather Disselkoen told the Idaho State Journal on Friday she created the petition via iPetition.com on April 19 as both a means to raise awareness that Pocatello has started its 2021 fiscal year budget development process and to add precedence to local property tax relief considerations after observing what she described as a reluctance among the body to stringently analyze the city’s financial footing.
Several members of the City Council who were not recently elected and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad believe such drastic cuts to departmental budgets will result in a massive reduction in services and potentially a mass exodus of department leaders.
In addition to the circulating petition, contention among the City Council is abounding, says Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, as new members of the body work to try and understand the city’s budgetary process and propose new methods of ensuring the Gate City is operating as lean as possible.
“When I watched the Pocatello budget meeting from early March, before the COVID-19 pandemic, I saw what I thought was a reluctance from a majority of the City Council members to take a deep look at next year’s budget,” Disselkoen said. “During the most recent meeting earlier this month, it just didn't seem like there was any urgency in some of the City Council members to take any action, so I felt creating the petition could lead to a closer examination of the budget right now as opposed to later on.”
In addition to the request for City Council members to reduce next year’s budget by a minimum of 5 percent, Disselkoen’s petition asks the City Council to enact a 3 percent reduction to its property “tax ask,” or the aggregate amount of tax dollars Pocatello uses from property owners every year to supplement portions of the city’s budget not covered by state or federally appropriated funds, grants or user fees.
Moreover, the petition asks the city to enact a hiring freeze for all non-essential, non-emergency departments effective immediately, reduce remaining fiscal year 2020 budgetary spending by at least 1.5 percent and cancel or postpone all fiscal year 2020 non-essential capital outlay projects in order to preserve reserves and cut spending.
“I think we need to take a close look at our budget as it relates to current spending and incorporate some philosophies for the budget for the next fiscal year,” Disselkoen said. “People are just getting over the last issue with increased property taxes and I am not seeing any serious considerations happening for next year’s taxes. In my opinion, tax relief has to be the guiding fiscal priority for the City Council as they work through this process.”
Disselkoen’s petition comes on the heels of Councilwoman Christine Stevens, who assumed office in January, proposing an exercise at a March 5 budgetary meeting that asked all city department leaders to reduce their 2021 budget by 10 percent. Stevens said in March that the exercise would present the City Council with a better idea of what is necessary for each department to operate at the most efficient level and what services they could potentially live without if the cuts came to fruition. That did not mean, however, that each department would have its budget cut by 10 percent, Stevens said in March.
Members who have been on the City Council for at least one budget development process, including Linda Leeurwirk and Heidi Adamson, were not necessarily opposed to the exercise but felt a 10 percent reduction was too much to ask of each department. Councilman Rick Cheatum was against the proposal altogether. And those who supported the analysis regardless of the percentage amount departments would be asked to cut from their budgets included longtime Councilman Roger Bray and newcomer Claudia Ortega — both of whom campaigned with Stevens last year as a ticket under the name Candidates United for a Better Pocatello, with the promise to complete a “deep dive” into the city’s budget to identify opportunities to trim expenses.
According to Ortega, contention within the council started manifesting when tenured council members weren’t quick to support the deep dive into the budget. Ortega told the Journal this week that council members Leeurwirk, Adamson and Cheatum as well as Mayor Blad, “are horrified at the thought of even considering a budget reduction,” adding that, “the minute some of us bring that subject up we are attacked saying we want to eliminate jobs and departments.
“I simply think there are ways we can streamline things in our city departments,” Ortega said. “But at every turn we are being basically vilified by the other three council members and the mayor when we try to analyze this budget. To date, the other three members of the council have not voted in favor of what we have suggested once.”
Blad, in referencing the development process for this year’s budget, completed last year, called Stevens’ budget cutting exercise “very dangerous,” during the March 5 meeting, adding that he watched morale within city departments plummet when the City Council asked them to present budgets with just 2 percent reductions.
“This type of ask destroys relationships within the departments and morale within the city, and it also hurts the confidence in city government from the people who use our services,” Blad said during the March 5 meeting.
The City Council did not make a decision on how it would proceed during the budget process on March 5 and resumed the discussion during a digital meeting on April 9.
The concern among Leeuwrik, Adamson, Cheatum and Blad during both the March 5 and April 9 meeting was that the historical process Pocatello has used for budget development during Blad’s tenure — to have department heads present flat budgets (no increases but also no cuts) for the following year with a “wish list” of expenditures that are either integral or creates efficiencies — has mostly been successful.
Additionally, Blad told the Journal Friday that flat budgets typically translate to between 2 and 5 percent reductions already because they don't account for annual inflation and that asking departments to make additional cuts between 5 and 10 percent would be impossible without a significant reduction of city services residents currently enjoy or the elimination of positions within the respective department.
While Blad, Leeurwirk, Adamson and Cheatum were initially apathetic toward asking departments to come up with a 5 percent reduction in their budgets in March, by April 9 feelings had started to shift in light of some of the projections to the economy as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blad said on Friday that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because the City Council could not compromise on an exact amount, he has asked each department to build 2021 budgets that are 5 percent lower than this year’s budget. It’s up to the City Council at that point to decide whether or not any of the proposed reductions are ratified.
“In the budget development process we are always looking at being as lean as we can and to use the fewest amount of tax dollars as possible,” Blad said. “We’ve never built a budget that has any fluff in it. But this, I believe, will be the toughest budgeting year that we have ever undertaken at the city before, and I do not believe the process we are following this year will streamline budget development at all.”
Blad continued, “But I have asked that our departments put together a budget that shows a 5 percent reduction of their operating costs, which will likely include reductions of services and potentially the elimination of positions. We’re going to do everything we can to prevent eliminating positions, but if a department is not providing a particular service anymore they will probably need to reassign people and that could potentially mean losing employees. But ultimately, it will be up to the City Council to decide if it is okay for the city not to provide those services any longer.”