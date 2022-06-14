An expert consultant contracted by Bannock Development Corp. to help guide efforts to maintain passenger air service at Pocatello Regional Airport has offered an optimistic vision for preserving and growing the airport.
Stephen Van Beek, the North American head of the global business consultancy Steer, said during a visit to Pocatello on Monday that a reasonable goal is to have the airport offering "hub" service to several large cities in the future.
"If we were setting a goal, that would be my goal. That would be an absolute home run," Van Beek said of Pocatello Regional Airport adding more hub service. "I think this community has a lot going for it with its infrastructure and its land. There are a lot of resources here that (Pocatello) should exploit and move forward."
Pocatello Regional Airport has been a cause for concern lately among local officials after the only airline serving the airport, SkyWest, reduced its service to one daily flight to Salt Lake City.
Van Beek, who is known as one of the country's top development consultants, agreed to work with Bannock Development at the request of its CEO MiaCate Kennedy I, who said she's confident he'll steer the city and its airport in the right direction.
The expert consultant is under contract with Bannock Development for as long as it takes to get a plan in place and generate momentum toward success. Bannock Development is covering the cost of Van Beek's services using its own funds because, Kennedy said, the airport is crucial to development here.
"We decided as a board that the airport was important enough to economic development that we needed to have a focus project on the airport that would allow us to approve money just for the first phase zero with Steve to see if he can help us put together plans to make our airport not only get more airlines but be an economic development hub," Kennedy said.
Van Beek spoke publicly during an airport community informational meeting in Pocatello on Monday. He said the first step for the city and its partners to take in growing the airport is to develop a consensus-based plan. The second step is to strategize from an economic development standpoint to recruit businesses and create housing options, among other projects. The third step, Van Beek said, is to define who Pocatello is through a marketing campaign.
"When I fly in, I look at Pocatello and go, ‘This could be a destination.’ But what kind of destination and for what?" Van Beek said. "I think all those things are important for air service. Sometimes it takes an outsider to come in and sort of heal and have everybody work together to get those strategies in place."
Van Beek added that the infrastructure and land around Pocatello Regional Airport are "enviable assets" that not all of his clients have.
"This community has a lot going for it," he said.
Van Beek’s plan for the airport will be implemented in different phases. He's charging about $10,000 for each phase. The whole plan will cost Bannock Development from $40,000 to $50,000 and should take about two years to complete, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy said she's grateful that Van Beek has agreed to work with her, Bannock Development and the Pocatello community to preserve the airport.
"We took this on so that we could basically make sure that the project doesn't go nowhere," she said. "We are working hard to get building going, bring those jobs in and bring it to an economy of scale because that airport is going to be here for a long time for younger people. We're building for the future."