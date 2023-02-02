Brian Blad and Ken Brown Frigitek Industrial Park (file photo cutline)

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, left, shakes hands with Ken Brown, president and CEO of Frigitek and Lionchase North America, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Frigitek cold storage facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport in this July 2020 Idaho State Journal file photo.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority.

In the lawsuit filed in 6th District Court, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and PDA have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense.” The company is seeking reimbursement in the amount of at least $662,948, the suit states.

