Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, left, shakes hands with Ken Brown, president and CEO of Frigitek and Lionchase North America, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Frigitek cold storage facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport in this July 2020 Idaho State Journal file photo.
POCATELLO — A construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority.
In the lawsuit filed in 6th District Court, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and PDA have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense.” The company is seeking reimbursement in the amount of at least $662,948, the suit states.
The suit, filed last year, alleges the city and PDA, the city’s urban renewal agency mostly responsible for assisting in the development of tax increment financing districts, were unjustly enriched after IMC built infrastructure as part of the plan for Frigitek, a Texas-based company, to construct a 280,000-square-foot cold storage facility for frozen potato products at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
The city put the Frigitek cold storage facility on ice in February 2022 by terminating the company’s lease agreement when Frigitek was unable to fulfill its promise to begin construction on the massive facility by July 1, 2020, and complete it by Sept. 30, 2021. Frigitek broke ground on the project in July 2020 and quickly began installing necessary utility and road infrastructure that would service a state-of-the-art facility touted to bring nearly 100 new jobs to the Pocatello area.
Prior to the project being shelved, IMC had filed a lawsuit against Frigitek in 6th District Court seeking more than $562,000 in back pay, plus 12 percent interest, for work done on behalf of Frigitek. IMC was awarded a judgment in that case totaling nearly $700,000 including attorney fees in December 2021 but was never paid the money, court records show.
The Idaho State Journal reported in March 2022 that the PDA had reimbursed Frigitek for nearly $1 million in added infrastructure, which included engineering, surveying and installation of public infrastructure including main water lines, main sewer lines and public roadways. Apparently, none of the money provided to Frigitek from the PDA for work that IMC completed was ever reimbursed back to IMC.
Now, IMC is suing the city and the PDA as a means of recovering the money that it never received for the work it completed on the Frigitek project, IMC's suit states.
“Defendants have failed to pay for IMC’s work and materials,” the suit states. “(The) city is unjustly enriched by obtaining the work and materials from IMC on the project without paying for them while retaining the real property now and in the future. The PDA is unjustly enriched by obtaining and retaining funding for the project now and in the future, which it has failed to apply to the project.”
IMC's suit continued, “Therefore, (the city and the PDA) have been unjustly enriched at IMC’s expense and IMC is entitled to judgment against (the city and the PDA) in the principal amount of the value of work and materials received on the project that have not yet been paid for, which principal amount is not more than $662,948 and together with IMC’s cost of collection, including attorney fees and court costs.”
In addition, IMC is seeking reimbursement of 12 percent interest from the date on which judgment was issued in its suit against Frigitek in December 2021.
The city of Pocatello declined to comment on the lawsuit it's facing from IMC. City spokesperson Marlise Irby stated, “The City of Pocatello does not comment on pending litigation.”
Weston Davis, the Idaho Falls attorney representing IMC in the suit, also declined to comment other than to state that all parties are currently in the process of exchanging information and evidence related to the case.
David Villarreal, the president of the PDA, said he has a briefing meeting scheduled with the PDA attorneys on Monday, “which will give us an idea of what kind of solutions we can reach in this situation.”
“At the end of the day, our goal is to ensure that the rights of individuals and enterprises that have dealt with or continue to work with the PDA are protected when doing business with us,” Villarreal said.
Currently, the case is in the evidence sharing and discovery process. However, if the case does ultimately go to trial the first scheduled date is Oct. 31.
