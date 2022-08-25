Alpine Academy exterior

A rendering of the exterior of Alpine Academy, a new charter school for middle school students set to open in Chubbuck in 2023. 

 Photo courtesy of Big-D Construction

CHUBBUCK — One local charter school is embarking on a project that will bring it one step closer to providing its community with a campus for all K-12 students.

Officials with Connor Academy in Chubbuck announced plans Thursday to construct Alpine Academy Charter School, a school dedicated for students in grades six through eight.

A rendering of the interior of Alpine Academy, a new charter school for middle school students set to open in Chubbuck in 2023. 
