Wendy Norman Mike Simpson side by side mugs

Wendy Norman, left; Mike Simpson, right

 Cathy Eldridge, left; US Congress, right

Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.

As he seeks reelection to a 13th two-year term in the U.S. House, Simpson faces Democratic challenger Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby and first-time candidate. “I am running because Idaho deserves a choice for their representative,” Norman said, decrying the state’s now-decades-long dominance by the Republican Party – which currently controls every seat in Idaho’s congressional delegation, every statewide elected office, and more than 80% of the seats in the state Legislature.

Rep. Mike Simpson

Rep. Mike Simpson
Wendy Norman mug with full rights

Wendy Norman

