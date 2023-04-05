Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag is pictured among other flags inside the American Legion in Post Falls.

 Photo courtesy of JD Leighty

A Confederate flag that had been part of a display at the American Legion in Post Falls was removed Monday after a visitor voiced concerns online.

According to the American Legion, numerous flags had been displayed in the Post 143 banquet room for at least 20 years, with some more added over the years. The flags commemorate the conflicts that the country has been involved in, the American Legion said in a statement.

