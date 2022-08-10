Joan Reed and Andy Moldenhauer

Pocatello residents Joan Reed, left, and Andy Moldenhauer work the signature collection booth at 820 E. Young St. for the effort to recall City Council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A group of concerned citizens this week formed a committee to support an ongoing recall effort against three members of the Pocatello City Council.

About a dozen local residents met Monday in Pocatello to discuss what actions can be taken to assist in an effort to recall Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray.

Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens

From left are Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens pictured at City Hall. 