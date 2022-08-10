POCATELLO — A group of concerned citizens this week formed a committee to support an ongoing recall effort against three members of the Pocatello City Council.
About a dozen local residents met Monday in Pocatello to discuss what actions can be taken to assist in an effort to recall Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray.
The recall effort was launched on Aug. 1 amid an ongoing controversy surrounding statements Bray made last month regarding the city’s police staffing levels relating to diversity in the community and a subsequent interaction he had with members of the local NAACP branch and Pocatello police union.
Following the Monday meeting, the pro-recall group formed a committee called Citizens Against Division, according to a news release the committee issued this week. The chair of the committee is Joan Reed, a local resident who initiated the recall effort against the three council members. Reed said she started the recall because of the dysfunction Bray, Stevens and Ortega have caused the city as council members.
“The city council censured Roger Bray on Aug. 4, 2022. In light of the views held by councilman Bray, it was observed that his remarks are unacceptable and diversity has nothing to do with policing of the city. His views that the resources of the police department should be reduced since Pocatello is not as diverse as other cities is his personal political agenda that must be stopped,” the committee said in its news release.
Ali Khan, a Muslim who moved to Pocatello in 2007 and is from Pakistan, said the committee's Monday meeting involved nine people but the group has since then grown to nearly two dozen members.
The primary goal of the committee is to ensure the recall effort against Ortega, Bray and Stevens is successful considering that those leading the effort must gather 5,853 signatures in the next two weeks in order to have a recall ballot question added to the upcoming general election on Nov. 8.
“This committee was formed so that we can better organize our efforts,” Khan told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday. “We need to take control back into our hands as a community. Our entire idea is to form a united front. When one guy believes that it’s OK to exploit other people or to say that less diverse communities need less police, it’s just hurtful to our community as a whole.”
Also during the meeting on Monday, Citizens Against Division resolved that it supports calls from the Pocatello police, fire and teachers unions for Bray to resign.
“The hostility towards our fire department’s staff and the police department is unacceptable,” the committee said in its news release.
The Journal was unable to reach Stevens and Bray for comment on this article. When reached on Wednesday evening, Ortega said about the formation of the committee, "They are entitled to work the system as they see fit. They are exercising their civil rights so good on them."
To assist in ensuring the recall effort is successful, Citizens Against Division has set up a signature collection site at 820 E. Young St. Recall signature sheets will be available on Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and noon at that address and again between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days and on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.
Additionally, a signature collection site will be set up at Galaxy Computers at 1424 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello next week. Reed said signature sheets will be available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Galaxy Monday through Friday.
Reed, who has volunteered as a receptionist at the front desk of the Pocatello Police Department once a week for nearly two decades, said those interested in assisting in the recall effort are encouraged to either come to 820 E. Young St. and take recall sheets with them to get signatures from their family and friends. Or if they are interested in hosting a signature collection site, they can contact her at 208-241-6057.