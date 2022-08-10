Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens

From left is Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens in an Idaho State Journal file photo.

 Journal File Photo

POCATELLO — A group of concerned citizens have formed a committee to support an ongoing recall effort against three members of the Pocatello City Council.

About a dozen local residents met Monday at 820 E. Young St. in Pocatello to discuss what actions can be taken to assist in an effort to recall Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray.