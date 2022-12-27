e-scooter 3.jpg (copy)

People ride Bird e-scooters in downtown Boise in this 2018 file photo.

 Harrison Berry/Boise Weekly

POCATELLO — Hundreds of e-scooters could be coming to Pocatello this spring.

The Pocatello City Council is currently engaged in discussions with Bird Global Inc. — a micromobility company based in Miami, Florida, that has already launched dockless electric scooters in Idaho Falls and Boise — about bringing the latest craze in alternative transportation to the Gate City.

Bird scooters

Bird scooters parked in downtown Boise in October 2018.

