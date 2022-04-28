POCATELLO — A group of community members gathered at Caldwell Park in Pocatello on Wednesday to observe a Day of Holocaust Remembrance.
"It's a solemn day in the country of Israel. It's a solemn day in the life of the Jews," said Dale Spencer, president of the board of Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pocatello. "This gathering here shows one of the great blessings of this community that we can come together for Jews here, and many others who are here just to support to recognize the loss and to acknowledge the loss."
About 20 people came to Caldwell Park to recognize victims of the Holocaust. The group sat in silence for two minutes, listened to prayers and songs in Hebrew, and offered their thoughts on the yearslong tragedy that affected and took the lives of more than 6 million Jewish people in the 1940s.
This is the first time Temple Emanuel has organized a community gathering event for Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was April 28 this year.
"This community welcomes everyone. We've been in this community for almost 100 years, and we've been welcomed for all 100 of it," Spencer said. "It's important that we come together, even with a small group, on this day. It's a remembrance of those who are lost, and it's looking forward to hope that we will not let this occur again, that we shouldn't and cannot let this occur again."