Maybe it’s been awhile since you thought about the Portneuf River. Maybe it’s been awhile since you thought about community amidst a global health crisis. Maybe you’re aware of the Portneuf River Vision but are unsure how it has progressed recently.
Well, I think about these things all the time now. As the new Conservation Manager for Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, one of my primary jobs is developing a plan for implementing the Portneuf River Vision. I’m excited to help bring the land trust’s purpose center stage in our urban setting--for everyone. So how does the land trust contribute to community engagement?
Our land trust’s role is to help willing landowners protect and enhance the conservation values of their land. This means limiting development, monitoring the health of wildlife and habitat, and preserving sustainable and responsible traditional uses. To best serve these goals, we work to connect protected lands to each other across the landscape in order to create larger areas of open lands and natural space.
As such, much of the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust’s work occurs in rural areas that many folks may be unaware of. With this new project, however, the land trust is moving beyond tradition by partnering with the City of Pocatello to create a new Community Conservation program. This program aims to engage and connect Pocatello with one of its most unique natural resources: the Portneuf River. The land trust is still committed to protecting, connecting, and enhancing rural spaces, and ready to expand to doing the same right here in town.
The Portneuf River Vision began in 2014 with a study to assess what you, the people of Pocatello, wanted to see for the future of the once Blue Ribbon Waterway that flows right through the center of Old Town. The public defined the order of their priorities: to increase ecosystem health, encourage community engagement, add recreational access, and promote economic development. This ranked order inspired me because it shows a dedication to see this vision through implementation and beyond.
The River Vision ultimately aims to restore the Portneuf to as near a natural state as possible, while maintaining important flood control measures for the highly residential areas. This is no trivial task and will take years achieve. In the meantime, however, we have endless opportunities to support shorter term projects to help build momentum--and have some fun doing it.
This means making the Portneuf more accessible for recreation in a safe and responsible way. It means offering educational pathways for understanding what makes a healthy river system, including its effect for native plants, wildlife, and, of course, people. It means finding common ground with one another in trying times. These Portneuf River Vision projects range from small to grand, and are intended to offer enrichment to people from all walks of life, origins, and world views. Just like a river ecosystem, we are all made stronger and more resilient through diversity.
As an Anthropologist, I see people as active participants in ecological systems. In an urban setting, we cannot wholly escape the need to manipulate our environment to suit our needs; however, we now have the wisdom to do so wisely, with better practices than were used in the past. The historical and current manipulation of the Portneuf has permeated our landscape.
Pocatello has decided it’s time to re-emphasize the Portneuf River as part of our shared identity, and I could not be more thrilled to help the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust facilitate that.
The Portneuf River has something to offer everyone. And whether that impact is direct or indirect is up to how each individual chooses to interact with it. In any case, the community’s conscious decision to support a healthy, free flowing river is something to be proud of, and I am honored for the opportunity to work with you in this effort.
Jaime Campbell is the new conservation manager with the Pocatello-based Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust. A key component of her job will be spearheading efforts to implement the city's Portneuf River Vision.