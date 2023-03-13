Nampa Liquor licenses

Joshua Mast, bartender at Mesa Tacos + Tequila in downtown Nampa, pours a shot of tequila in this 2019 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Despite opposition from several business owners, the Senate State Affairs Committee last week voted to send a liquor license reform bill to the Senate floor.

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, presented SB 1120, saying the method for distributing liquor licenses isn’t’ working.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.