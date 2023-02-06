Idaho Legislature

BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday heard three proposals to provide property tax relief — a top issue legislative leaders highlighted at the start of the session.

Each piece of legislation took a different approach to solving the issue. One would use a percentage of sales tax revenue to reduce property tax bills, one would re-institute indexing on the homeowner’s exemption, and the third includes sweeping changes to add funding for school districts to pay off bonds, change election dates for bonds and levies, and increases the homeowner’s exemption.

