Medicaid HB 277 hearing John Vander Woude (copy)

Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, speaks during a hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol in 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho — the legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against.

Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, introduced the legislation on Feb. 10 morning to the health committee, saying he received new information since submitting the letter that led his to changing his mind.

Idaho House recommends Medicaid expansion stay, but with concerns

Legislation proposed to extend postpartum, children's Medicaid coverage in Idaho

(3) comments

alfoglen

My contribution to the discussion is that we keep Medicare and start recall proceedings against Vander Woude. He's obviously one of the conservatives who is offended the voters think they are smarter than he is and would be so offensive as to vote for an initiative he opposed. Dump him.

the best

First: I think the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa are to lead by example starting with voluntarily “removing” HIM-SELF and his family from platinum health coverage entitlement provided to the Idaho Congress. And then, if the bill moves through, all other members of the Committee starting with Rep. Mike Kingley, R-Lewiston should be followed by every single Idaho Legislator “removing” their existing health family’s benefits and buying health insurance from the private insurance companies on the free market instead. This will save the State millions of dollars. So if they have guts to do it, then the proposed repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho should be put on the ballot for voter approval next.

Second: We can’t afford to pay for BOTH, - the war in Ukraine and the healthcare. One Javelin missile round cost is $197,884 in 2023 according to the Forbes. And the M1 Abrams tank costs over $10 million when including training and upkeep, according to Reuters. So let’s start both “the discussions on Medicaid’s costs” and the costs of the wars. “I think we need to take a real good look at what these programs are costing us and what benefits we’re getting out of it,” John Vander Woude told the committee. I think I would agree with him on these. Let’s start the conversation.

the best

