BOISE — Lawmakers voted last Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee.

The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to handle the change in state employee pay for fiscal year 2024, before settling on the one included in Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.