A Thursday meeting at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello about an advisory ballot question regarding a potential Pocatello and Chubbuck merger is open to the public, according to Bannock County Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey.
The hearing will involve members of the One City Exploratory Committee and the County Commission crafting the language of an advisory question that will be placed on the Nov. 3 election ballot as a means to gauge local sentiment for a potential Pocatello-Chubbuck merger.
While the work session is open for the public to attend, it is not an open meeting, meaning the public cannot provide their opinions or make any comments about the advisory ballot question, Tovey said.
Additionally, Tovey told the Idaho State Journal Wednesday afternoon that guidance from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office regarding advisory ballot questions played a role in the commission’s decision to address this topic right now during the COVID-19 pandemic and a few months ahead of the 2020 general election.
“People have been asking why we decided to take this on right now and actually this committee came to us with this topic right before COVID-19 hit in Idaho,” Tovey said. “They wanted to get this advisory question put on the May primary ballot but COVID hit and it's been in limbo ever since. We can only put this advisory question on ballots for primary and general elections and there is no primary next year, so if it doesn’t get on this ballot it won’t get another chance until November 2021.”
Tovey also said guidance from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office states advisory ballot questions must be included on the election ballots for all voting precincts within the county, not just those directly linked to the question at hand, which in this case is Pocatello and Chubuck.
Moreover, Tovey said because election data is compiled within those voting precincts, it will be an easy process to determine the results from Pocatello and Chubbuck voters regarding the poll question.
And while Pocatello and Chubbuck are at the crux of the conversation surrounding a merger of the two cities, Tovey said the issue is actually one that impacts the entire county because other cities within the county could be affected in the event Pocatello and Chubbuck become one municipal entity.
“We can’t just limit this question to individual cities in the county,” Tovey said. “But you can tell what the data is based off of precinct numbers and none of our precincts are mixed in that it’s split between Pocatello and Chubbuck. On top of that, this is a county-wide issue because if you merged Pocatello and Chubbuck there are agreements and issues that will affect everyone in the county, such as the Portneuf Library District or mutual cooperation agreements for fire response.”
The portion of the work session involving the discussion about creating the advisory ballot question is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the commission chambers inside the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.