Two well-known local funeral homes are now under the same ownership.
Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello, has been renamed Wilks Colonial Chapel after being recently purchased by Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
“With our locations geographically it just makes sense,” said Brock Wilks of Wilks Funeral Home about the purchase and plan to keep both funeral homes operating at their present locations.
Wilks said the two funeral homes are geographically far enough apart that they'll be able to cater to families on both the north side and south side of the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
He said he doesn’t expect any big changes at either of the funeral homes under Wilks ownership.
A factor leading to the sale was that Colonial owner Jared Clinger wanted to take a step back from running the funeral home.
“I'm probably 20 years or so older than Brock and it's been a lifelong career and very rewarding is the best way to put it,” Clinger said. “It's rewarding but everyone has their career and I feel like you know it's time.”
Clinger said his father-in-law worked into his 80s.
“I have other aspirations for the back end of my life,” Clinger said.
He has five sons, but none were interested in the funeral home business.
“They are all very busy doing all their own things,” Clinger said.
He says that for him the decision to sell Colonial to Wilks was about planning for the future.
But Clinger said that it's really hard to retire from the funeral home business unless you have a successor.
And Wilks actually worked for Clinger at one point, so Clinger was familiar with Wilks and his skills, particularly with technology.
“We have a long relationship,” Clinger said.
Wilks has a host of abilities, including strong skills in communication.
"There are just so many things that he has brought to the industry that are so helpful for the families,” Clinger said. “Innovations, technology and so forth — things that I just didn't have.”
It was because of that and because there are so many positive things in Clinger’s past relationship with Wilks that Clinger felt good about the transaction.
Clinger added that after being in the funeral business for 30 years and building trust with local families he wanted to have a comfort level with whomever he chose to take over his business.
Clinger said he feels very comfortable because he knows Wilks is in charge and will provide good care to local families.
Wilks says he's incredibly flattered by the confidence that Clinger showed in him during the whole process and for allowing him to serve the families that Colonial has built such strong relationships with over the years.
Clinger said he's had a lot of families come up to him and ask what will happen when he's not around.
“And it's really comforting to me to say you don't have a thing to worry about,” Clinger said.
Plus Clinger says he knows that Wilks understands what's most important.
“What we're working toward is making sure the families who walk through this door who have broken hearts are being cared for to the best that we absolutely can,” Clinger said.
But there may be some changes over time as the two funeral homes adapt to the future needs of local families.
“Change is just part of operating and making sure you're serving families the best that you can,” Clinger said.