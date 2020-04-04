POCATELLO — There were miraculously no injuries when a pickup and SUV collided at a busy intersection near Idaho State University on Saturday afternoon.
The impact of the 2:15 p.m. collision at South Fifth Avenue and East Carter Street caused the SUV to overturn, blocking the intersection.
But Pocatello police said the occupants of both vehicles escaped injury.
The crash resulted in the intersection being shut down for over 30 minutes.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available from Pocatello police.