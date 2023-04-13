Collet's Cory Crooks

Collet’s Restaurant and Pub manager Cory Crooks pours a beer as employee Pete Rogers watches. Collet’s reopened under new ownership in September 2022 after being closed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIRTH — Collet’s Pub, formerly known as Collet’s Bar, came under new ownership just shy of a year ago after Holly and Brian Johnson purchased the business.

The bar has been in operation since 1930 and went through multiple generations of the Collet family before it shut down for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new owners reopened the pub in September2022.

