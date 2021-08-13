POCATELLO — When Pocatello High School closed the door last year on its controversial mascot, another door opened and college student and entrepreneur Ann Stokes walked through it.
Stokes, who has been making costumes for her Rexburg-based company Felistellar Studios since 2018, hoped to design a costume for the school’s new mascot.
Knowing what it would mean for her business to have her work represent one of the area's largest high schools, she jumped at the chance to send her proposal to school administrators.
Nearly one year, some convincing and a handful of design tweaks later, Stokes’s take on Thunder the Bison was born. She delivered the handmade, furry brown costume to the school on July 22, bringing some closure to a yearslong controversy surrounding a century-old mascot.
“It looks great. I think she did a really nice job,” said Pocatello High School Principal Lisa Delonas of the mascot Stokes created.
Delonas said she’s happy the friction surrounding her school’s now-retired mascot is behind them and she hopes Thunder will be well received.
The mascot change comes after the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved Thunder the Bison as the school’s new mascot at a meeting in December 2020 — just three months following its decision to retire the school’s previous controversial Indians mascot in September.
The Indians mascot was officially retired on June 1 after 129 years representing the school.
Stokes, a full-time student at Brigham Young University-Idaho set to graduate in December, said in designing the bison costume she was careful to steer clear of any Native American symbolism to avoid upsetting any of the groups that pushed for the Indians mascot’s removal.
She took feedback from school administrators and tried to make Thunder look as realistic as possible while still giving the bison personality and keeping with the community-chosen thunderstorm theme for the mascot.
"I personally think a bison is a fantastic choice for the school's mascot," Stokes said, calling it both "respectful and relevant to the area."
Stokes acknowledged that there are "a lot of strong emotions" toward the change. "I respect that," she said. "But it's a high school mascot and I hope that people will just continue to cheer on their high school and be proud, no matter what."
The designer-entrepreneur, who is studying interdisciplinary studies with a focus in family consumer science, entrepreneurship and apparel construction, didn’t have any competition from other local designers looking to share their vision for the mascot. Though she said she tried to stress to the school that it should work with her instead of buying a costume from a large manufacturer.
“They probably would have gone with a manufacturer had I not reached out,” Stokes said. “But I made it very clear in my initial email. I said, ‘Look, you don't want to go with a manufacturer. I've worn those things before and they're uncomfortable, gross, they're not well made, and you can get a better one from me for just about the same price.’”
Delonas said she did some Googling and found companies that made costumes but few were local, so she thought, “Let's give a local person a shot.” Stokes’s design was approved by the school in March, and with just a sewing machine, a 3-D printer and a little help from her husband Hunter, it took her about four months to bring Thunder to life.
Since designing Thunder, Stokes said she has her sights set on continuing to grow her design business when she graduates. The bison costume, she said, is one of many she hopes to create over the years as she works to make a name for herself in the industry.
Thunder hasn’t been introduced to the students yet. Delonas said the plan is for him to make his debut at the high school’s first-day-of-school assembly this fall, and if not then, then during homecoming, she said.
The school’s goal for Thunder is that he’ll make an appearance at most of the students’ sporting events. Delonas said the intention is to “get (Thunder) out there and get him to be well known.”
Of the new mascot’s potential to mend the community, which was long divided over the school’s previous mascot, the high school principal called that a “tall order."
She said she just hopes that “people will see an opportunity to rally behind something fun and new and make the best of it.”