POCATELLO — Cole Chevrolet of Pocatello donated $1,000 on Wednesday to the city's Fraternal Order of Police for the organization's holiday related charitable efforts.
Pocatello officers and many supporters attended the afternoon event in the dealership at 1325 Yellowstone Avenue.
Dealership General Manager Art Beery says the donation shows their appreciation for the department.
“It's just something that we do really during the season,” Beery said. “We're here to support the community and support those in need.”
This is the third consecutive year the dealership has donated to the effort.
And they plan to continue their effort in future years, according to Beery.
“This is one of the key things that we do,” he said. “Particularly because they do supply the food bank.”
He notes that from Thanksgiving to Christmas is a key period because a lot of things are donated then.
“We're pretty excited to be involved,” Beery said.
Plus, the donation is one way they show respect for the community and respect for the police department.
“We just think it's a great way to team up with them,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says they plan to combine programs this year for the Give the Cops a Bird and others to help fund the local food bank and a Secret Santa program to help needy families during Christmastime.
“We're looking for people to donate turkeys,” Schei said.
People can bring those turkeys to the police department or provide cash donations through the local Fraternal Order of Police. All funds raised will go to the food bank.
The police department has the use of a freezer from Lowe's to store the turkeys.
Then the food bank can turn the cash to good use.
“They can take that money and they can magnify it at a much greater rate with the money,” Schei said. “And then on top of that they'll have turkeys for Thanksgiving.”
He said last year they came in at first with fewer turkeys than they planned.
But between the Fraternal Order of Police and Barrie's Ski and Sports they were able to boost that number, according to Schei.
This year their goal for the effort, which started Monday, is to eclipse last year's mark. They will take cash donations all the way up through Thanksgiving.
Schei says the goal is to provide $500 to the food bank and $500 for the Secret Santa program.
People can also donate cash through Venmo by going to the police department's Facebook page.
Schei said it's about helping each other out and making the community a better place.
“It's what sets us apart here in Pocatello,” he said.
Pocatello police officer Cory Christ says the police union generally backs up what the police department does, and helps put together programs like “Give the Cops a Bird.”
“I mean people jump right on board with it,” Christ said. “It's a fun little program with a catchy little slogan.”
And it's just an indication of the heart of community residents, he said.
“It's just a good thing all around,” Christ said.
He says everybody supports it.
“We just live in an awesome community where everybody tries to take care of everybody else,” he said. “The police department gets involved with it, the union gets involved with it,” Christ said.
He says the Give the Cops a Bird program is just a good thing all around and says a lot about the community.
They're very supportive of it and all the little programs that the department does, he said.
“I keep telling people I really love what I do just because of the community we have out there,” Christ said. “It's amazing, when you see what's going on in the world and in our country.”
He says it's totally different in the Pocatello area.
“It's one of the reasons why I love it here,” Christ said.
The deadline to donate turkeys is Nov. 20.
There is also a Venmo account to make donations:
@Portneuf-Valley-Lodge.
And for more about the police department, click the link below.