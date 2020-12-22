The National Weather Service forecasts a strong cold front that will pass through the region late this morning causing snow showers, locally windy conditions and areas of blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures.
Snow showers will develop between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. across the region, with occasional snow showers continuing through this evening before diminishing. As the cold front passes through the region, gusty southwest winds will develop.
These winds will create areas of blowing snow, especially over mountain passes and mid and upper slopes. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over favored windward slopes.
If traveling through the region today, be prepared for winter driving conditions at times. Snow showers and winds will gradually diminish tonight.