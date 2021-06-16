A human-caused wildfire that started Monday afternoon and destroyed two homes south of American Falls, estimated at 3,843 acres, was fully contained as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
The acreage estimate is up considerably from previous numbers released by officials, resulting from more precise mapping, said Chris Burger, a spokesman for the Fire Center.
“The fire effectively didn’t move (Tuesday). We just had more accurate mapping,” Burger said.
Burger said the fire burned 3,287 acres of private land and 556 acres of state land. He said three Bureau of Land Management engines remained on the scene Wednesday to continue to monitor the fire.
Homes were evacuated in the area of Cold Creek Road, Ferry Hollow Road, Sunbeam Road, Indian Springs Road, Moonlight Lane, Hornbacher Road, Mayer Road, Garden Road, and all offshoots from those streets. Evacuees were invited to report to American Falls High School.
The two homes that were destroyed were located on Sunbeam Road, officials said. The fire also downed several power lines.
While it was still raging, the fire washeavily staffed with resources from federal and local departments, and several farmers and private landowners also assisted with their tractors and discs, Burger said.