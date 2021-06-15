A wildfire has destroyed two homes in American Falls, Power County Sheriff Josh Campbell said Tuesday morning.
The Cold Creek Fire, a blaze that ignited about 5 miles south of American Falls around 3:30 p.m. Monday, had engulfed more than 2,500 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
Power County Sheriff Josh Campbell said homes were evacuated in the area of Cold Creek Road, Ferry Hollow Road, Sunbeam Road, Indian Springs Road, Moonlight Lane, Hornbacher Road, Mayer Road, Garden Road, and all offshoots from those streets. Evacuees were invited to report to American Falls High School.
The two homes that were destroyed were located on Sunbeam Road, Campbell said. Campbell said it's a rural neighborhood with sage and juniper trees near homes.
"It was a madhouse," Campbell said. "The BLM and all units that were working did a really good job. They did well and (residents) were able to go home late last night."
Campbell said residents of all of the evacuated streets except for Sunbeam Road were allowed to return home at midnight. Sunbeam residents were allowed to head home in the early morning hours on Tuesday, he said.
A person responding to the fire was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening after his vehicle was struck by another motorist on the fire scene, said Chris Burger, with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. Burger reminded people to stay calm while in or near a fire scene.
The fire has also downed several power lines and threatened communications towers.
Burger said there's still no estimate of when the fire may be contained.
"We've got challenging conditions again today and a lot of ground to cover — high temperatures, low relative humidity and strong winds," Burger said.
Burger said the fire remains heavily staffed with resources from federal and local departments, who continue to reinforce containment lines and provide structure protection. Several farmers and private landowners were also helping to contain the fire with their tractors and discs, Burger said.
American Falls police helped, as did firefighters from several surrounding departments.
Campbell said one of his deputies will investigate the lost homes today. He said all that remains of the homes is their foundations.
Campbell said a second fire has started within Three Layer Park, near the boat ramp below American Falls Reservoir.
Yet another fire that burned about 25 acres about 2.5 miles west of McCammon, in the vicinity of Goodenough Road, was contained by 8 p.m. Monday, officials said.